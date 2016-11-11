Tweed remembers the fallen

Tweed Heads Coolangatta RSL sub-branch treasurer Bruce Lyons, right, prepares to lay a wreath at the Remembrance Day service.

TWEED residents turned out in their hundreds at Remembrance Day ceremonies to honour those who have served our country in all wars and theatres of conflict.

At 11am on November 11, 1918, the armistice that ended the First World War came into effect.

Today a minute's silence was observed at war memorials around the nation to mark the anniversary of the armistice and to honour the more than 102,000 Australians who have died serving our country.

Veterans Brian Scrase, left, and John Campbell at the Remembrance Day service. David Carroll

More than 150 veterans and supporters attended the ceremony at Chris Cunningham Park, Tweed Heads where Tweed Heads Coolangatta RSL sub-branch president Joe Russell recited the Ode.

Prior to the ceremony, Tweed Heads Coolangatta RSL secretary John Griffin encouraged all Australians to reflect on the significance of the armistice.

"It signalled the end of hostilities and brought to an end to the bloody battles but it is important that we remember it is the best symbol of peace that we have,” he said.

"The armistice was the first occasion that people really thought about peace ... not that it has done us much good since.”

Tweed Heads Coolangatta RSL secretary John Griffin. David Carroll

Mr Griffin said it was important to honour not only the sacrifice of the Australian men and women who have died during war but all those who have served.

"Everybody who has answered the call in the times of war or put on the uniform in defence of our nation deserves to be remembered and honoured,” he said.

The Tweed Heads ceremony included a wreath laying and six white doves were released to signal the end of proceedings.

Banora Point teenagers Annaleisse and James Griffin in historic uniform at the Tweed Heads Remembrance Day ceremony. David Carroll

Banora Point teenagers Annaleisse and James Griffin were also part of the ceremony, dressing in historic uniforms worn by Australian medics during the First World War.

The Murwillumbah ceremony also proved popular with more than 100 school students taking part in the event and swelling the crowd to more than 200.