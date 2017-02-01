29°
News

Tweed rental prices continue to soar through the roof

Aisling Brennan
| 1st Feb 2017 10:19 AM
Tweed rental prices are the highest north of Sydney.
Tweed rental prices are the highest north of Sydney. John Houldsworth

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THERE'S no end in sight for high rental prices with the Tweed being named as having the highest rental market north of Sydney.

A recent report released by Domain showed Tweed residents pay an average of $480 per week for a house and an average of $360 per week for a unit.

This data comes after the Tweed Daily News reported last week some residents were struggling to find somewhere to live because of the the high demand for rental properties.

Domain chief economist Dr Andrew Wilson said the Tweed had become a very strong region for rental properties.

"Tweed's rental growth is very strong,” Mr Wilson said.

The data showed there was a 6.7% increase from December 2015 to December 2016 in the rental price of a house on the Tweed.

But it's the 5.9% increase over 12 months in Tweed unit rental prices that has caused the shire to have one of the highest unit rental prices of any major regional area in New South Wales compared to a 3.3% increase in Lismore and a 2.9% increase in Ballina.

Mr Wilson warned the increase in rental prices was set to continue.

"Rent stress is becoming a real issue,” he said.

"There's always a shortage of rental stock and the coming debate will be about affordable rent.

"Rents are growing much faster than income.

"They tend to plateau because tenants can't afford to pay any more. Once income starts to grow than rents start to grow.”

North Real Estate business growth manager Lisa Mussing said one of the reasons why Tweed had become a hot spot for high rental properties was because of the high influx of people moving from Sydney and Melbourne to the area.

"More investors are buying and people are moving from interstate,” Ms Mussing said.

"People who are used to paying these high rates in Sydney and Melbourne don't mind paying them here.”

Ms Mussing said investors are taking advantage of the number of people willing to pay higher rents, which is causing distress for current residents struggling to find an affordable rental property.

"Investors are expecting this now so they're expecting high rental returns,” she said.

"With people moving up to the Tweed, it's making it difficult for the locals to find property.”

In comparison to the rental increase, the data released by Domain showed there had also been a 12.8% growth in house prices over a 12-month period.

The data showed the median house price in Tweed reached $530,000 over the December quarter.

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  domain property guide rental prices tweed property

Not into art galleries, you say? Wanna bet?

TAKING art to a whole new level, the party going on at Brisbane’s GOMA (Gallery of Modern Art) is comparable to Willy Wonker’s world.

Why the Valley is your new favourite place in Brisbane

Do not go past Doughnut Time - trust us!

FORTITUDE Valley really is the suburb that never sleeps.

Sports gods answer your summer prayers with this line-up

The Brisbane Roar are on track for an entertaining season.

SO MUCH live action is happening in Brisbane this summer!

5 minutes with Israel Folau on footy, life and love

Israel Folau and Silver Fern netballer Maria Tutaia announced their engagement last last year.

WE CAUGHT up with football star and Brisbane ex-pat Israel Folau.

You can do WHAT in Brisbane?!

Talk about arriving in style! Take your pub crawl to the next level with a helicopter!

BET you didn't know you could do these things in Brisbane...

How to make your child's every dream come true...

Take a dip at South Bank in the inner-city beach.

‘I DON’T want to do fun things, Mum and Dad’… said no child ever!

Foodies' scavenger hunt: are you up for it?

Heaven on a stick - check out Queen of Pops.

FOR many of us, food is life.

Man who knows he's wanted is trying not be caught

Man who knows he's wanted is trying not be caught

A MAN who has had his parole revoked is on the run and police believe he could be in the Tweed.

Grandkids lighten up my life

FAMILY TIES: Pottsville grandmother Jeanette Buchanan enjoys looking after her grandchildren (from left) Shiloh, Jax and Ivy Hart.

Health benefits of caring extend beyond own family

Bridge jumpers create nightmare for group of residents

Children jumping off the bridge at Cudgen Creek.

Battle for bridge creates nightmare for residents.

Tweed rental prices continue to soar through the roof

Tweed rental prices are the highest north of Sydney.

Rent is as bad as Sydney.

Local Partners

Grandkids lighten up my life

Health benefits of caring extend beyond own family

Sneak peek at $20 million apartment development

Altitude site plan by Harley Graham Architects.

Estate offers affordable, sustainable units and strong community

Local music festival named among the best in the world

REGGAE: UB40, featuring Astro, Ali Cambell and Mickey Virtue with their band, at Bluesfest 2016.

Byron Bay event named in the top ten in the world for 2016

Toowoomba comedian becomes big hit on The Project

BIG NAME: Toowoomba comedian Damien Power will perform his new show Utopia at the Brisbane Comedy Festival in March.

The Toowoomba comedian is preparing for his most hilarious show yet

Search for Merseybeat magic continues

The Searchers are coming to Twin Towns in February as part of a national tour.

"It's a free spirited country with a relaxed attitude to everything”

MOVIE REVIEW: Gold movie scores a bronze or silver at best

MATTHEW McConaughey deserves praise, though, for his performance in film inspired by one of the biggest frauds in mining history.

MOVIE REVIEW: Manchester by the Sea worthy of Oscar buzz

Casey Affleck in a scene from the movie Manchester By The Sea.

Casey Affleck’s performance is worthy of the Best Actor gong.

MKR recap: What not to do at a dinner party

Amy and Tyson: not impressed.

Dinner parties are hard and usually awkward. Here’s what not to do.

I'm A Celebrity stars get Halal snacks

Steve Price struggles on the tucker trail.

Nazeem Hussain gets halal critters in show's first tucker trial.

Sharky and the Caddman return

Brian Cadd and Glenn Shorrock will play Twin Towns on Saturday, February 25.

The most fun you can have with your clothes on

WATCH: 800 Words stars talk about series return

Michelle Langstone and Erik Thomson star in the TV series 800 Words.

ERIK Thomson and Michelle Langstone discuss Fiona and George's kiss.

Alter Bridge supports announced

Like A Storm announced as supports for Alter Bridge who will be touring AUstralia. Photo Contributed

New Zealand brothers announced as supports

Beachside Living At It&#39;s Best

15/6-8 Thomson Street, Tweed Heads 2485

House 2 2 1 $465,000

Situated in a highly sought-after location, this nicely presented two-bedroom top floor apartment is only 450 metres from the iconic Coolangatta Beach. This...

Dreaming of Kirra? &#39;Ocean Court&#39; apartment presents an exciting opportunity to secure a popular beach lifestyle

5/56 Coolangatta Road, Kirra 4225

House 2 2 1 Offers Over...

Only 200 metres from the beautiful shores of Kirra Beach Kitchen offers glass cook top and stainless oven and rangehood Footsteps from the main Kirra shopping...

Beautiful Barracuda!

24a Barracuda Court, Palm Beach 4221

Duplex 3 2 2 Interest above...

This wonderful waterfront home is superbly situated in the sought after cul-de-sac of Barracuda Court, one of the best waterfront addresses on the Gold Coast. The...

Class, Convenience and Almost New

27 Hidden Cove, Tallebudgera 4228

House 4 2 2 Interest Above...

This beautiful 1 year old, family home is situated in Hidden Cove', Tallebudgera's brand new boutique estate of just 25 homes and just minutes from all this great...

IF PARADISE IS HALF AS NICE

14 Benaroon Court, Tallebudgera 4228

House 6 3 4 Auction

Tucked away in a quiet cul-de-sac and set well back from the road, all you need to do is walk into this stunning, spacious home and you'll feel a thousand miles...

Low Maintenance Living Walking Distance to the River and Boat Ramp

227 Kirkwood Road, Tweed Heads South 2486

House 4 2 4 $549,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 4TH FEBRUARY 10:00-10:30AM NSW DST This brick and tile home is conveniently located within walking distance to the Tweed River...

Pristine Living, Premium Position

112 Valley Drive, Tallebudgera 4228

House 4 2 4 Under Contract

Set against a picture postcard backdrop of rolling, green pastures this marvellous home has it all. Valley Drive is renowned for its quality properties and this...

IMMACULATE 4 BEDROOM FAMILY ENTERTAINER

21 Cashel Crescent, Banora Point 2486

House 4 2 2 $595,000

This immaculate 4 bedroom family home is located in a peaceful, elevated position in the family friendly suburb of Banora Point. A private outdoor undercover...

&#39;Currumbin Sands&#39; Apartment with Ocean Views and Direct Beach Access

99/955 Gold Coast Highway, Palm Beach 4221

Unit 2 2 1 $649,000

This stunning, two bedroom, two bathroom top floor apartment offers the perfect beachside lifestyle. Recently renovated the open plan living, dining and...

An Ultra-Chic Beachside Abode - Your New Address Awaits

48 Tugun Street, Tugun 4224

House 3 1 5 $580,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 4TH FEBRUARY 11:00-11:30AM QLD TIME Offering a holiday at home lifestyle this refurbished, three-bedroom house is just 350...

Tweed rental prices continue to soar through the roof

Tweed rental prices are the highest north of Sydney.

Rent is as bad as Sydney.

What's to stop your house getting trashed like this one?

YOUR RIGHTS: How protected are you?

Sneak peek at $20 million apartment development

Altitude site plan by Harley Graham Architects.

Estate offers affordable, sustainable units and strong community

Love Yurts: Homeowners renting out backyard huts

Andrew Wise and Jen Brissenden show off their backyard yurt in Newcastle.

Homeowners are turning to the traditional huts known as yurts

You have to see this amazing house transformation

35 Mary St

You would never guess it was originally a rundown cottage

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!