Tweed River crash victim resuscitated by policeman dies

The woman who was pulled unconscious from this vehicle has died.

A FEMALE passenger whose car plunged into the Tweed River several weeks ago, has died.

Police have confirmed the 53-year-old woman, who was pulled from the submerged wreckage and resuscitated by a Murwillumbah policeman after the car she was travelling in lost control, died in the Tweed Hospital at 7am yesterday.

The single car incident occurred on Tweed Valley Way, between the Condong and Tumbulgum exits, about 1:45pm on Friday, September 23.

The accident is believed to have occurred when a sedan, with two passengers travelling north on the 100kmh road, attempted to overtake a semi-trailer, before it lost control and veered off the embankment into the water.

A Murwillumbah policeman, who responded to calls for help within three minutes, was forced to remove his uniform before jumping into the river to retrieve the passenger before performing CPR on her until paramedics arrived.

She was taken to The Tweed Hospital with critical injuries where she died yesterday at 7am.

The driver of the vehicle, a 33-year-old woman, was also taken to The Tweed Hospital with not life-threatening injuries.

The Ballina Crash Unit is investigating the incident and a report will be prepared for the Coroner.

The tragic incident prompted police to remind motorists to drive to the conditions on Tweed Valley Way, which is subject to frequent flooding and is often congested due to farming equipment.

"Tweed Valley Way is an ever-changing road; motorists should drive to the conditions,” Acting Inspector Leanne Edmonds said.