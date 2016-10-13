23°
News

Tweed school fires into state footy top four

Daniel McKenzie
| 13th Oct 2016 1:29 PM
Jade Wardle, Meg Whiticker (VC), Matt Bedford (Coach), Lucy Turney (C) and Milah Cannon ahead of AFL Queensland School's Cup final four competition.
Jade Wardle, Meg Whiticker (VC), Matt Bedford (Coach), Lucy Turney (C) and Milah Cannon ahead of AFL Queensland School's Cup final four competition. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

A TWEED girls' football side has the chance of securing an all-schools state title after only coming together in March.

The Australian Rules Football side, made up of Grade 10-12 girls from Lindisfarne Anglican Grammar School, left other schools in their wake to power their way into AFL Queensland's (AFLQ) Schools Cup final four, which culminates on the Sunshine Coast this weekend.

The squad of 22 punched above its weight to make the finals after taking out schools with sporting excellence sides.

They will take on Far North Queensland champions, The Cathedral College from Rockhampton, tomorrow at 4pm (Qld) for their shot at the grand final on Sunday.

Coach Matt Bedford said while Lindisfarne entered the competition for fun, they had earned their right to stand alongside the best in Queensland after building belief through a dominant run.

"We played three sides in Byron and conceded only two or three points for the day and kicked over 100,” Bedford said.

"The girls were good then and we certainly realised we were onto something. We just went in to have a bit of fun and it's taken us this far.”

To become Northern Rivers' champions, the side downed Southern Brisbane champions Christian College, before taking out Queensland's number one-ranked girls football school of excellence side Narangba State High to book their spot in the finals.

Bedford said the side played with flair and worked hard to fine-tune their game heading into the finals.

"We've been training three days a week and they've pushed it and responded by increasing their effort which is great,” he said.

"They attack the football and play a pretty intense brand of football and tackle very hard. Our spine is pretty well set from full back to full forward which is one of our strengths.”

If the girls defeat The Cathedral College, they'll move into the final on Sunday against either Kedron or Mountain Creek State High schools, or a third-place play-off.

Bedford said regardless of the outcome, the girls had fully embraced the native code in a significant year for football, with the implementation of a professional women's league commencing in 2017.

Bedford said the female footballers now saw a real pathway in the sport which played a big role in bringing the side together.

"The opportunity for girls to play has sparked interest,” he said.

"It's becoming more on their radar and with the new league starting, they have the potential to get drafted.”

Bedford said the school and principal Stuart Marquardt had been supportive to assist the girls to work around exam schedules and school commitments.

  • Lindisfarne Anglican Grammar School Senior Girls Squad for AFL Queensland Schools Cup finals.
  • 1. Meg Whiticker, 2. Lucy Turney, 3. Ella Bordiss, 4. Lucy McFie, 5. Jesse Reid, 6. Mylee O'Kane, 7. Alexandra Robinson, 9. Mia Nixon, 10. Eirene Donnelly, 11. Jade Wardle, 12. Lily Dick, 13. Piper Harrison, 14. Gabby Bryant, 15. Tia Ambrose, 16. Jaime Coetzee, 17. Chelsea Turney, 21. Paige Kendall, 22. Georgia Maynard, 23. Shania Myers, 24. Milah Cannon, 29. Anneka Young , 38. Michaela Bryant.
Tweed Daily News

Topics:  afl, aflq, afl queensland, australian rules, australian rules football, lindisfarne anglican grammar school, sport

Tweed school fires into state footy top four

Tweed school fires into state footy top four

Future opportunity sparks a golden run for Lindisfarne football players.

Elderly woman 'sexually assaulted' during alleged break-in

A 27-year-old man will face Byron Bay Local Court today following the alleged sexual assault of an elderly woman in Tweed Heads.

An elderly woman was 'sexually assaulted' at her Tweed Heads Home.

Unchecked Gold Coast Airport lease 'justified and appropriate'

Gold Coast Airport is undergoing major runway expansion.

Leasing Crown land lease to airport without assessment above board

Shark cage fight: For and against in the great white debate

People, not sharks, need the first priority.

Two of our best spar it out over whether or not we should net beaches

Local Partners

Community diary

Check out the diary to keep up with what's going on in your community

Birthday bash for Seagulls

HAPPY BIRTHDAY: Seagulls staff Rob Egerton, Cassie Chapman, Cathy Forbes, Sharon Hill, Daniel Finch and John Bell prepare to celebrate.

45 years and counting for iconic venue.

UPDATED: Government confirms increase for music tour visas

American rhythm & blues band Vintage Trouble at Bluesfest 2016.

Music festival ticket prices are set to soar

Latest deals and offers

What's on the big screen this week

What's on the big screen this week

TOM Hanks returns in the Da Vinci Code franchise and US comedians assemble for a real-life heist story.

RECAP: The Bachelorette S2E7 - date to the death

The Bachelorette Georgia Love pictured at Luna Park on her double date with Rhys Chilton, left, and Sam Johnston.

Sam and Rhys finally have their showdown and four guys go home.

Bachelorette exodus: Georgia sends four bachelors packing

The Bachelorette Georgia Love at Luna Park on her double date with Rhys Chilton, left, and Sam Johnston.

SAM denies a near punch-up with Rhys during double date with Georgia

From Port city to sought-after designer on The Block

NO LIMITS: Darren Palmer never thought he would leave Gladstone let alone be a judge on one of the most popular TV shows in Australia.

A Q&A with Gladstone born and bred and The Block judge Darren Palmer

MOVIE REVIEW: Miss Saigon is a special cinema experience

Eva Noblezada as Kim in a scene from the movie Miss Saigon.

CAMERAS capture sell-out 25th anniversary production in London.

MOVIE REVIEW: Deepwater Horizon strikes a good balance

Mark Wahlberg in a scene from the movie Deepwater Horizon.

ACTION film is thrilling but also an emotive tribute.

Mel B officially confirmed as X Factor's underdog judge

Former Spice Girl Mel B is The X Factor's Underdog Judge.

FORMER Spice Girl returns to reality franchise and Channel 7.

Recently Renovated and Close to the Beach!

16/28 Miles Street, Kirra 4225

Unit 2 1 1 $345,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 15th OCTOBER 11:00 - 11:30AM QLD This is the perfect opportunity for anyone who is seeking a relaxed lifestyle or an...

Iconic Beach House

640 Pacific Parade, Tugun 4224

House 5 4 6 Price on...

Under Contract Positioned in the unique beachfront precinct suburb of Tugun this is a once in a lifetime opportunity to purchase. Situated on a 1012sqm block...

Was $469,000 NOW $446,000. Motivated Owner wants it SOLD!!

93 Peninsula Drive, Bilambil Heights 2486

House 4 2 2 $446,000

This property enjoys a peaceful setting with water views and the potential for dual living. The upper level of the home, with ducted air-conditioning features...

Ground floor beach front living in Bilinga

7/146 Pacific Parade, Bilinga 4225

Unit 2 1 1 $475,000 ...

Enjoy this superb location in this ground floor apartment offering effortless in/outdoor living in a highly sought after building. It is positioned across the road...

Enjoy the Panoramic Ocean Vistas from the Beachfront Apartment

804 The Sebel 3 McLean Street, Coolangatta 4225

Unit 1 1 1 Offers Over...

Absolutely stunning views that cover over 270 degrees from Kirra Point through to Point Danger Large all weather balcony that is ideal to impress guests while...

The Essence of Luxury and Style with Ocean Views

22 Parkes Lane, Terranora 2486

House 3 3 2 $740,000 ...

This exceptionally designed floor plan reveals warm timber flooring and high ceilings which creates a striking architectural impression. With its welcoming...

Blue Ribbon Location - Sought After Seldom Found

23 Parkes Lane, Terranora 2486

House 5 3 2 AUCTION

This home, never to be built out is located in the very popular suburb of Terranora which is within minutes to shops, schools, parks & public transport, it is sure...

Perfect Anchorage Islands Waterfront Opportunity

161 'Cassia Gate' Mariners Drive East, Tweed Heads 2485 ...

Apartment 3 2 2 Price Guide...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 15 OCTOBER 11:00 - 11:30AM NSW DST This ground floor three bedroom home is considered to be in one of the best positions...

Elevated, Modern and Spacious - A short Distance to Coolangatta

149 Carramar Drive, Tweed Heads West 2485

House 4 2 2 $565,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 15 OCTOBER 3:00 - 3:30PM NSW DST This stunning near new home spans multiple levels and enjoys peaceful surroundings a short...

Ignore All Previous Pricing - This Home Must Sell on Auction Day if not Prior

35 Snowgum Drive, Bilambil Heights 2486

House 4 3 2 AUCTION

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 15 OCTOBER 2:00 - 2:30PM NSW DST This elegant GJ Gardner home is just 18 months old offering the perfect family lifestyle at...

Sunshine Beach apartment voted best value holiday home

The one bedroom apartment is the perfect couple's retreat

New homes plan for $1 billion defence base expansion

MORE PERSONNEL: Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes just 11km from the Amberley RAAF base.

Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes

Mackay Marina could sell as package deal, fetch $40 million

News of the Mackay Marina sale has already attracted buyer interest

7-Eleven co-owner's $3.4m Noosa holiday home on the market

26 The Anchorage, Noosa Waters.

HOW much would you pay for a holiday home in Noosa Waters?

Reserve Bank makes decision on your interest rates

The unemployment rate fell, part-time work is growing, says the RBA

11 Sunshine Coast properties with water views for under $500k

Ocean views don't have to be just a dream