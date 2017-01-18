Tweed school leavers wait for university offers to roll in

The first round of university offers will be made tonight.

MORE than 50,000 New South Wales university applicants will find out tonight if they have received a Main Round offer for study in 2017.

The Universities Admission Centre has confirmed 44,190 Main Round offers will be made.

Applicants will be able to view their offers at 6pm Wednesday, January 18 by logging in the UAC website or My UAC, with offer letters available for download from 7.30am on Thursday, January 19.

UAC general manager of marketing and engagement Kim Paino said the Main Round was still UAC's largest offer round, and the end of an anxious wait for many students.

"While lots of students will have received an early offer, which certainly takes the pressure off, for many the Main Round is all about the course they really want to get into,” Ms Paino said.

"Even with this large number of offers, unfortunately not everyone will be happy after the Main Round. But for anyone who has missed out on an offer, or missed out on their favourite course, don't be disheartened.”

Ms Paino said that applicants shouldn't be disheartened if they don't receive an offer during the Main Round.

"There are several more offer rounds, and applicants have from 6 o'clock tonight until midnight next Wednesday 25 January to change preferences to be included in the next offer round on 1 February,” she said.

"And if you haven't applied yet it's not too late. Applications are open until 10 February. Just check UAC's website for more information.”