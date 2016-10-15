Tweed set for Fusion

Harpist and Flutist at House of Gabriel at Tumbulgum.

TUMBULGUM will be the venue for the start of the fourth annual Tweed Fusion festival later this month.

The official program will commence on Saturday, October 22 with the Heavenly Sounds concert at the Living Waters Church in Tumbulgum. Following the performance a high tea will be held at the House of Gabriel.

Tweed Fusion project manager Anne Duke said the concert, featuring flautist Carmelia MacWilliam and harpist Margaret Curtis, would set the tone for the entire program.

"Tweed Fusion is all about presenting the unique landscapes of the Tweed and highlighting the culture that we enjoy,” she said.

"Tumbulgum is a beautiful setting and combining that with music and a high tea is a great way to begin.

"It sets the tone for Tweed Fusion which is laid back but high quality.”

Ms Duke said Tweed Fusion will showcase the diversity and creativity of the Tweed Valley and Tweed Coast communities and the abundance of local produce and cuisine for which the area is renowned.

The nine-day program will include pop-up art galleries, markets, self-drive and guided tastes tours, a Tastes of Tweed foodie festival and a country picnic.

"It's all about food, farmers, creatives, arts and landscape,” she said.

"It's relaxed. Our motto is explore, relax and enjoy.”

Following the Heavenly Sounds concert the program will continue on the Saturday with soprano Yasmin Ismail and tenor Michael Lapina to perform an Operatic Afternoon at the Tumbulgum Community Hall.

Proceeds from the concert will be donated to the You Have A Friend charity organisation.

For the full Tweed Fusion program, visit tweedfusion.com.au.