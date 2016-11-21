24°
News

Tweed Shire rural zones in the spotlight

Aisling Brennan | 21st Nov 2016 3:50 PM
RESEARCH TEAM: Dr Jo Hanley, Dr Michael Askew, Dr Hedda Haugen Askland and Ms Jess O'Neil from the Centre for Social Research and Regional Futures are in the Tweed Shire this week.
RESEARCH TEAM: Dr Jo Hanley, Dr Michael Askew, Dr Hedda Haugen Askland and Ms Jess O'Neil from the Centre for Social Research and Regional Futures are in the Tweed Shire this week. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

RURAL landholders are encouraged to voice their concerns about the future of rural zones in the Tweed Shire as part of a survey currently underway at the Centre for Social Research and Regional Futures.

In collaboration with the NSW Department of Primary Industries, the research team will be in the Tweed Shire this week trying to better understand land use within rural zones.

Chief investigator Dr Hedda Askland said the research project aimed to explore the implications of small holdings with dwelling entitlement on land use and agricultural productivity.

"We're tyring to better understand land use in rural zones and how the relationship between small holdings and agricultural activities is impacted,” Dr Askland said.

The survey, which can be conducted online and during personal consultation with researchers, aims to determine the current and future impacts on rural land holding in the Tweed and Cabonne Shires.

"We'll be talking about the issues and challenges they feel are present in maintaining their land and managing their holding,” Dr Askland said.

Dr Askland said participants were still needed for the project.

"This is for landowners and land managers in the area, whether it's in tourism or agriculture or whatever it is they're doing on the land,” she said.

"It's a great opportunity for them to get their perspective across.”

Dr Askland said some of the participants had noted that their largest concern for the future of rural zones was the aging population.

"There's a lot of knowledge held by the people who have been on the land for long periods of time and have an understanding of the shires,” she said.

"People are trying to figure out how to attract younger people to come and maintain the land.”

Researchers will be in the Tweed Shire from November 21 to 25.

FAST FACTS:

To to participate in the online survey, visit:

www.surveymonkey. com/r/lurz

To participate in an interview, contact:

jessica.oneil@newcastle.edu.au

0431236343

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  centre for social research and regional futures department of primary industries rural land managment tweed shire

Tweed Shire rural zones in the spotlight

Tweed Shire rural zones in the spotlight

A research team is investigating ways to ensure rural zones are maintained in the Tweed Shire.

Ice-cream is the secret to younger looking skin

FRESH FACED: Mother of face lift ice-cream Tahlia Shalimar shares her recipes.

Eating ice-cream has never felt so good.

This butcher believes paddock-to-plate is best

THICK CUT: Tweed Farmers Meat Co butcher Carl Young shows off some of his best cuts.

This butcher is a cut above the rest.

Movember: beating the blues in men

Kieran Ryan from the Movember Foundation.

Moustaches reminder to pay attention to men's health

Local Partners

Motorcycle rider collides with pole

A MOTORCYCLE rider has suffered serious leg injuries following a crash this morning.

Gallery: Pacific Coast students go out in style

Ebony Forrest, Natalie Cochrane and Maddison Cooper-Barber.

Pacific Coast Christian School formal

'I need to do what I can': 65km walk for cancer patient

Karlee Robinson is walking from Caloundra to Noosa for her cousin Aaron Parker, who has terminal brain cancer.

What do you do when someone you love has terminal brain cancer?

Animal liberation group follows circus to Ipswich

Lennon Brothers Circus has set up camp in Caloundra and lion trainer, Mohammed Jritlou, gave the Daily an inside tour to meet some of the animals he cares for. Mohammed with some of his performing pooches. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

Animal Liberation Queensland will protest at the site tomorrow

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Why you should watch Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Why you should watch Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

The next film in the Harry Potter franchise hit cinemas last week and takes audiences to a whole new magical world with a spellbinding new cast of characters.

Susan Boyle wants a baby

Susan Boyle has revealed that she wants a baby

Adele adds second Brisbane show to meet demand

Singer Adele

FIND out where and when you can get tickets.

Pacific Rim 2 to film in Queensland

Charlie Hunnam and Rinko Kikuchi in a scene from the movie Pacific Rim.

SCI-FI sequel to employ nearly 300 Queensland-based crew members.

Brad Pitt quit family meeting

Brad Pitt reportedly "stormed out" of a meeting with his children

Kanye kills concert after just 30 minutes

Kanye West

Kanye West stormed off stage at his concert after just 30 minutes.

Davey Woder a real contender for X Factor title

The X Factor 2016 finalist Davey Woder.

MACKAY native, who now lives in Logan, gets all-star endorsement.

Rare Vacant Land - Build Your Dream Home

29 Shearer Court, Terranora 2486

Residential Land 0 0 $295,000

This fantastic block is located at the end of a private cul-de-sac on 900m2 with a great outlook. Backing directly onto parkland and only a short stroll down...

Value Packed Coolangatta Living!!

3 Kent Street, Coolangatta 4225

House 3 1 2 $689,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 26th NOVEMBER 11:00 - 11:30AM QLD This is an opportunity to own a piece of Coolangatta where houses are a rare...

The Last Resort

1 Dune Street, Fingal Head 2487

House 4 2 2 Price Guide...

You will quickly feel at home in this peaceful beach style abode tucked away in an exclusive enclave in Fingal Head. Surrounded by remnant coastal rainforest...

The Ultimate Beach House

2 King Street, Fingal Head 2487

House 4 3 2 Price Guide...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 26TH NOVEMBER 10:00 - 10:30AM NSW DST Located in an enviable corner position directly opposite beach access, this stunning...

Brand New Master Built Home in an Elevated Position with Views

31 Snowgum Drive, Bilambil Heights 2486

House 4 2 2 $589,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 26TH NOVEMBER 2:00 - 2:30PM NSW DST Elevated to capture the breezes and designed to enjoy the wide-ranging Ocean, Valley and...

The Pride of Parkes Lane

55 Parkes Lane, Terranora 2486

House 6 3 4 $1,250,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 26th November 12:00 - 12:30PM NSW DST Set amongst quality homes on the high side of the street this home has been designed to...

Charming Family Entertainer

1 Boorala Court, Tugun 4224

House 4 2 3 Price Guide...

Situated in a quiet street in the heart of Tugun this solid two storey four bedroom home offers a large open plan living and dining area with pine timber flooring...

&#39;This impressive family home has it all and a lifestyle to match!&#39;

160 Botanical Circuit, Banora Point 2486

House 4 2 2 $735,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 26TH NOVEMBER 12:00 - 12:30PM NSW DST Spacious covered pergola area overlooking the Inground lap pool and spa Conveniently...

Resort style living in sought after Rainbow Bay

13/3 Eden Street, Rainbow Bay 4225

Unit 2 2 1 $595,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 26TH NOVEMBER 11:00 - 11:30AM NSW DST Two bedrooms, two bathroom apartment in Yacht Harbour Towers * Spacious sunlit open...

Love Me As I Am....Or Make Me What You Can

9 Bambery Street, Fingal Head 2487

House 2 2 1 AUCTION

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 26TH NOVEMBER 11:00 - 11:30AM NSW DST Here is a rare opportunity to purchase an original beach shack in a position so...

WATCH: $63m retirement village rises up on Sunshine Coast

VISION: The new vertical retirement village at Oceanside.

Construction begins on vertical retirement village

A lazy $1.69m for this shed? They're not dreamin'

The Glebe tin shed that went for $1.69m.

Want your own shed? Nope, you can’t afford that.

Yabba, dabba doo! Coast’s Flintstones house on market

The McCall family home at Eudlo that is known as the Sunshine Coast's very own Flintstones house.

Hand-built stone cottage at property that become family's Bedrock

Grandmother of seven evicted from home of 19 years

Sharon James was evicted for her family home of 19 years last Thursday after not paying her bills for two years.

Grandmother evicted from family home after not making her repayments

Breathtaking bliss in Bilambil

56 Mt Bilinga Circuit, Bilambil Heights

56 Mt Bilinga Circuit, Bilambil Heights

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!