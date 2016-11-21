Tweed Shire rural zones in the spotlight

RESEARCH TEAM: Dr Jo Hanley, Dr Michael Askew, Dr Hedda Haugen Askland and Ms Jess O'Neil from the Centre for Social Research and Regional Futures are in the Tweed Shire this week.

RURAL landholders are encouraged to voice their concerns about the future of rural zones in the Tweed Shire as part of a survey currently underway at the Centre for Social Research and Regional Futures.

In collaboration with the NSW Department of Primary Industries, the research team will be in the Tweed Shire this week trying to better understand land use within rural zones.

Chief investigator Dr Hedda Askland said the research project aimed to explore the implications of small holdings with dwelling entitlement on land use and agricultural productivity.

"We're tyring to better understand land use in rural zones and how the relationship between small holdings and agricultural activities is impacted,” Dr Askland said.

The survey, which can be conducted online and during personal consultation with researchers, aims to determine the current and future impacts on rural land holding in the Tweed and Cabonne Shires.

"We'll be talking about the issues and challenges they feel are present in maintaining their land and managing their holding,” Dr Askland said.

Dr Askland said participants were still needed for the project.

"This is for landowners and land managers in the area, whether it's in tourism or agriculture or whatever it is they're doing on the land,” she said.

"It's a great opportunity for them to get their perspective across.”

Dr Askland said some of the participants had noted that their largest concern for the future of rural zones was the aging population.

"There's a lot of knowledge held by the people who have been on the land for long periods of time and have an understanding of the shires,” she said.

"People are trying to figure out how to attract younger people to come and maintain the land.”

Researchers will be in the Tweed Shire from November 21 to 25.

FAST FACTS:

To to participate in the online survey, visit:

www.surveymonkey. com/r/lurz

To participate in an interview, contact:

jessica.oneil@newcastle.edu.au

0431236343