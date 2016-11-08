24°
Tweed South Public Pre-school tops list for education and care quality

Aisling Brennan | 8th Nov 2016 11:21 AM
GREAT FUN: The children of Tweed South Public Preschool during play time.
GREAT FUN: The children of Tweed South Public Preschool during play time. Aisling Brennan

TWEED South Public Pre-school has exceeded the national quality standards set out by the Australian Children's Education and Care Quality Authority.

Tweed South Public Pre-school assistant principal Damien Taylor said the staff and school community were proud of the hard work put into achieving the result.

"Childcare centres and preschools need to meet the national quality standards and there's quite a rigorous process you go through,” Mr Taylor said.

"It goes through everything from teaching approaches, to set up of the building, all of your policies and even how you're engaging with community and parents.”

Mr Taylor said the pre-school had gone through some changes in order to meet the national standards.

"We went to early childhood conferences, visited other centres and pre-schools and having some support from the early education department to be able to at least meet standards,” he said.

"We also renovated the gardens and reintegrated the natural environment.”

Mr Taylor said it was a priority of the pre-school to ensure their students were ready for the transition to primary school.

"It's not just a program to get ready for school, it's actually about belonging, being and becoming part of the community,” he said.

"It's about having social skills and being able to communicate.”

australian children's education and care quality a tweed south public preschool

