Tweed surfer a real-life Barbie girl

TINY Tweed surfer Quincy Symonds, whose surfing skill has seen her garner followers around the world, now features in a Barbie TV commercial.

Screening now, the eight-year-old is shown to hit the waves and talk of her love of the sport in the Barbie 'You Can Be Anything' campaign.

The campaign is to prove that "you don't need to be a 'grown up' to achieve your dreams".

"I wanted people to know you can be small and do big things," Quincy said at Duranbah on Thursday.

The ad is the cherry on top for the aspiring professional athlete who counts Stephanie Gilmore and Mick Fanning as mentors.

Last week she won the eight-and-under division at Sydney in BLAST OFF.

Quincy joins the Barbie Ad series with humanitarian Cael Fay, who single-handedly raised over $10,000 for charity and YouTube star Grace Mulgrew who has an 54 million views on one of her videos series with Barbie.

Mattel marketing director Chedney Rogers said when Ruth Handler created the doll in 1945 her philosophy was a "little girl could be anything she wanted to be".

"Barbie always represented the fact that a woman has choices." Mr Rogers said." "Our new platform celebrates our history, heroing three remarkable kids who embody this philosophy."

This campaign follows the successful release of a new range of dolls with different body shapes, skin tones, hairstyles and eye colours.