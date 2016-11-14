Tweed Valley club celebrates 25 years

TWEED Valley Triathletes' list of home-grown champions will be joined by one of the sport's best when the club gathers to celebrate its 25th anniversary.

Three-time Ironman triathlon world champion Craig Alexander will be guest speakers at an anniversary dinner for the Murwillumbah-based club on Saturday, November 26.

"Craig has a family connection to our club and it's a tremendous honour that he's agreed to be part of our special day,” club spokesman Brian Alderman said.

"It adds a little more sparkle to a day with much to celebrate, as we look back at how much this country club has achieved in the past quarter of a century.

"Our membership has swelled considerable in that time, producing three world champions, several national representatives, a professional ultra-distance competitor and a Paralympian.

"In recent years we have also enjoyed a major surge in family and junior participation that should ensure the club continues to thrive for many years to come.”

Alexander will offer insight into his endurance triathlon career that's seen him win Hawaiian Ironman titles in 2008, 2009 and 2011 and 70.3 Ironman world championship victories in 2006 and 2011.

The club is inviting all past and present members to join the celebration, starting with a special teams' race and breakfast at its Saturday morning club triathlon at Tweed Regional Aquatic Centre, Murwillumbah.

Festivities will then move to Greenhills on Tweed for the dinner, from 6.30pm.

TRAC Murwillumbah has been a proud home of Tweed Valley Triathletes since the club's inception.

Alderman said the Murwillumbah facility had played a big part in the club's success.

"The availability of a first-class aquatic centre has been valuable in the club's growth,” he said

Members are being invited to bring photos and other memorabilia to share at the celebration.