Tweed Valley water DA boils over

Aisling Brennan | 10th Oct 2016 2:25 PM
WATER CONCERNS: Dungay Creek Road residents are up in arms over a DA application for a water extraction.
WATER CONCERNS: Dungay Creek Road residents are up in arms over a DA application for a water extraction.

DUNGAY residents are angered their rural lifestyle will be disrupted if plans to commercially extract water from Dungay Creek Rd is approved.

A development application is currently being assessed by Tweed Shire Council for a water extraction facility at the Dungay Creek Rd site, with plans to extract 38 megalitres of water annually from two 19-megalitre bores.

Dungay Creek Rd resident Lucille Campeanu said she was concerned the three daily 19-metre trucks proposed for the water extraction site will be a safety issue for residents.

"We are not going to get any piece of mind from these trucks,” Ms Campeanu said.

"There is nowhere - either side of the hairpin at one point of the road - to park if you meet a truck.

"You're going to have to reverse up the road.” The use of 19-metre trucks on Dungay Creek Rd isn't the only problem for residents.

Ms Campeanu said the concerned group feared the level of water extracted on the site would not be properly monitored by authorities.

Under current legislation, water licenses are not metred if the extraction is under 20 megalitres per year.

Ms Campeanu said she wanted council to reject the DA because residents were concerned the extraction will impact the water source used by neighbouring properties.

"The council needs to do due diligence to see whether a property is taking out the appropriate amount of water.”

With the October 29 elections looming, Ms Campeanu said she hoped candidates take this matter seriously.

"What we want is the council to have consideration for the community over one person who is only making profit for themselves,” she said.

"This is bore water belongs to everybody and one person can't be allowed to sell it if there's no benefit to the community.”

Lismore MP Thomas George told the Dungay residents he would investigate the issue of unregulated water licences in farmland.

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  development application, dungay, dungay creek road, tweed shire council, tweed shire council election 2016

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

