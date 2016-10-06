Tweed visit is picture perfect for Dutch bloggers

Dutch travellers Tamara Johansen and Thijs Van Gerwen collect their camera after losing it months ago.

LOSING a camera on holiday is every traveller's nightmare but for two Dutch travel bloggers it's become an adventure in itself.

Months after Thijs Van Gerwen and Alex Malone lost their goPro camera in the surf at Surfers Paradise, Tamara Johansen found it washed up on the beach at Broadbeach in July.

"After seeing the amazing footage we thought we should try our very best to track them down,” Ms Johansen said.

"I was determined to find them.”

To reunite the travellers with their camera Ms Johansen, who works at Sharp Motor Group at Tweed Heads, shared on social media some images from the camera and they attracted international media attention.

Mr Van Gerwen said a friend in Asia alerted them to the news the camera had been found.

"We organised a road trip of a lifetime from Melbourne to Tweed Heads to retrieve the camera,” Mr Van Gerwen said.

Ms Johansen returned the camera to the travelling duo on Wednesday.

Mr Van Gerwen said the couple couldn't believe their luck.

"We were so happy because Alex hadn't saved the photos before we lost it,” Mr Van Gerwen said.

"Our trust in humans has been restored.”