Tweed's best juniors take on Queensland

FIVE Tweed sides will take up the battle of the border when they challenge Queensland's best in the 2017 Oztag Junior State Cup.

Junior Tweed Giants' sides, made up of Tweed's elite junior touch footballers, will be represented in under-11 boys, under-12 girls, under-13 boys, under 14-boys and under-15 boys' divisions.

Queensland Oztag sports development officer Brett Tyson said with Tweed boasting top junior talent, the Giants could figure strongly in the competition which kicks-off on Friday.

"Tweed are definitely in there and the under-15 boys that came through from under-14s last year are strong and will be on par with the best,” Tyson said.

"The under-12s girls division players are starting to get competitive also.”

Giants' players were selected after try-outs were held following Oztag's junior season which finished in November.

"From the junior season beginning in September, we put the call out to players that wanted to register to trial and from there, kids were nominated,” Tyson said.

"From there, kids were nominated and, after trials, 16 players selected for each side.”

More than 2200 players spread across 154 teams will compete in the Cup from under-10s to 15s.

Tyson said while there was only one girls' side taking part, the sport was catching on at junior level with females, who were developing at a rapid rate.

"It's very popular with the boys, but it's becoming more and more popular with the girls,” he said.

"Younger grades coming through are very girl orientated. With nurture and promotion, we hope to bring these girls through into the higher grades and seniors.”

Held at Sunshine Coast Stadium, the Cup kicks off at 9.30am on Friday with an opening ceremony, with games to begin at 11am.

The Cup culminates on Sunday, with finals beginning at 1.55pm to determine champions.

Tyson said the best players from each age group would be selected for inaugural tri-series teams to represent Country, City and Barbarians' sides on the Sunshine Coast in June.