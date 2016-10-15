Tweed's growing pains

Developer Matthew Robinson at the site of a 110-lot Terranora development where plans include a public recreational space on the creek.

PROMINENT businessmen have warned over-zealous policing of developments, inefficient planning laws and negative community attitudes are driving up house prices and killing jobs on the Tweed.

The concerns have been raised by Matthew Robinson, who is engaged in a legal dispute with Tweed Shire Council over $18,000 in unpaid fines relating to his 110-lot development at Terranora.

Council alleges unauthorised works, stockpiling and animal cruelty have occurred at his development site, and that Mr Robinson has failed to respond to council staff regarding the allegations.

But the Currumbin-based developer blames his lack of co-operation on inconsistencies within council and NSW Government planning departments.

"There's a spring that was putting water under the road and it created a problem for the road so we attended to it urgently,” Mr Robinson said.

"We dug a 6.5m trench and we found the spring, redirected it, then we get prosecuted because of it being unapproved earthworks but we don't see a way of avoiding that.”

He further denied animal cruelty played a part in the death of cattle on his property. He said the Tweed had earned a bad reputation among high-profile developers.

"Everyone told me not to develop on the Tweed,” Mr Robinson said. "Once I finish the development I've got, I don't think I'd do any more.”

Don O'Rourke, the developer behind the 16-year, $1 billion Casuarina project, identified NSW planning laws as his major concern and said the community was paying the price.

"As a community, we bear the costs of inefficiencies in planning with high land prices, high house prices, high rents in our offices and at shopping centres, which transfers into higher costs for goods on our shelves,” he said.

"NSW inefficiency in planning is best demonstrated by comparing it to Brisbane's planning system where our $200 million, 240-apartment Aspire project was approved within eight weeks;”

Mr O'Rourke said the upcoming council election was an ideal opportunity for candidates to consider developers' concerns.

"We believe our elected politicians should be taking on board the community's interests and including these higher costs when making judgements,” he said.

"We all must recognise that Tweed's best asset is its environment so we must protect it, but we must encourage efficient planning outcomes so we do get investment and jobs for young people.”

Hutchinson's Builders owner Scott Hutchinson said an anti-development sentiment on the Tweed was also costing the region jobs.

Mr Hutchinson planned a 150-staff headquarters at Chinderah which will now be at Coolangatta.

"I tried to build our office (at Chinderah); the mayor, the general manager and head of town planning couldn't get the thing through and that just means that's how the community prefers it,” he said.

"We submitted drawings and got drawings back, saying this is what you'll build and then you go and check with the community and it just goes around in circles.”

Mayor Katie Milne agreed planning was not any easy process for large developers.

"It would definitely be great to have a specialist planning mediator,” she said. "If developers designed quality projects with the community involved, stuck within the rules, and didn't continually make amendments they would get projects through faster.”