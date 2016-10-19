Tweed's Rio athletes added to honour roll

Tweed athletes Matt Abood, Kate Wilson and Bill Chaffey have their names added to the honour roll at the Tweed Regional Aquatic Centre in Kingscliff.

THREE Tweed athletes who represented their country on the biggest stage in world sport have joined five others in having their names added to the Tweed Regional Aquatic Centre Kingscliff's honour role.

Olympic swimmer Matt Abood, Paralympic swimmer Kate Wilson and paratriathlete Bill Chaffey gathered at the Aquatic Centre last week as plaques bearing their names were unveiled at the pool complex.

The three Rio Games competitors join a celebrated honour roll that includes former Australian swimming team captain Chris Fydler, Josh Watson, Dyana Calub, Sophie Edington and Lara Davenport.

Abood, now living interstate, returned to Kingscliff last week and proudly revealed his 4x100m freestyle relay team bronze medal from Rio.

Abood grew up on the Tweed and trained at Kingscliff pool since he was eight years old.

"Kingy pool was always a great place to train because it has such a nice environment,” he said.

"It's really relaxed here. It might not be the most flashy pool but building the most modern swimming complex doesn't necessarily mean you'll have the best place to train.”

An Australian representative at both Commonwealth Games and World Championships, Abood said he had always aspired to have his own Olympian plaque on display at the centre.

Abood said he has now achieved everything he set out to do in swimming and will evaluate whether he sets his sights on the 2020 Games to be held in Tokyo.

It is a similar story for Chaffey who is a relative veteran of paratriathlon and a multiple world champion. The Bilambil Heights resident placed fourth in his category at the Rio Games and, although disappointed he finished outside the medals, was satisfied he gave everything he had in the race.

"The first three men were all incredibly fast on the day,” he said.

"At 41 years of age, I'm definitely keen to keep going for the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games and I'll then decide whether to have another crack at Tokyo,” he said.

Wilson, 18, has been swimming since age five but the Rio Paralympics were her first international competition.

She impressed in the 50m and 100m freestyle, 200m individual medley and 100m breaststroke races and was a finalist in the 4 x 50m freestyle relay .