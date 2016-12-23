Tweed's very own Miss Teen Australia

A RECENT Kingscliff High School graduate has her eyes set on becoming the next Miss Teen Australia.

Tiffen Roberts, 18, has made the national finals for the tough competition despite having worked less than a year as a model.

Ms Roberts said she'd never expected to reach this level of the competition, especially after never actually attending the regional or state competitions.

"I had to do a telephone interview (for regional) because I couldn't make it,” Ms Roberts said.

"I thought I wouldn't have a chance then my agent told me I'd made it through to states. But then I also had HSC exams on during the state final so I couldn't do it. They let me know that I got the wild card into the nationals.”

While she hoped to win the national finals, Ms Roberts said her number one priority was to be a good influence for younger girls.

"It's nice being a good role model for other people,” she said.

"You see these false expectations all over Instagram, I just want to be healthy and be an inspiration.

"You see so many models on Instagram and they're all the same or only care about themselves. I don't want to be another one of those people.”

Miss Roberts said if she did win she would try to help the community and stay humble.

With her quick rise in the modelling world, the New Zealand-born teen said she thought it was funny that she was in the running for Miss Teen Australia.

"We've lived here for three years and I'm a resident,” Ms Roberts said.

"But I'll be representing the Kiwis.”

The Miss Teen Australia national finals will be held in Cairns on January 11, 2017.

The public can vote for their favourite contestant.

To vote for Ms Roberts, visit www.missteenaustralia.com.au/voting.