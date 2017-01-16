28°
VIDEO: Ford Falcon blows up after police pursuit

Alina Rylko
15th Jan 2017 5:48 PM Updated: 7:56 PM
TWO people have been arrested following a police chase between Grafton and Crabbes Creek on Sunday.

About 10.50am a Ford Falcon allegedly failed to stop for a roadside breath test at Grafton.

A pursuit commenced however was terminated due to safety concerns.

About 12.30pm, police observed the vehicle at Wardell and attempted to stop it.

When it failed to stop, another pursuit commenced.

The pursuit ended about 1.15pm, when the car stopped on the Pacific Highway at Crabbes Creek, after road spikes were deployed twice and the car travelled on one tyre and three rims for about 45 kilometres.

The driver, a 20-year-old man and his passenger, a 14-year-old girl were arrested at the scene.

They were taken to Byron Bay Police Station where they are assisting police with their inquiries.

A short time after the pursuit ended, the car caught alight.

The highway has now been cleared of debris.

Topics:  car blows up on highway crabbes creek car chase pacific highway accident

