VIDEO: Police man strips to rescue woman

UPDATE, 7.15pm:

A MURWILLUMBAH policeman has stripped down into his underwear to jump into Tweed River to rescue a woman trapped in a submerged vehicle.

The woman in her 50s remains in a critical condition at the Tweed Hospital following the single car incident which occurred on Tweed Valley Way between the Condong and Tumbulgum exits at about 1:45pm today.

A vehicle with two passengers, travelling north on the 100km/hr road attempted to overtake a Coles semi-trailer truck when it lost control and veered off the embankment into the water.

At the site of the accident which closed down the road for several hours, Tweed-Byron police Chief Inspector Gary Cowan said Murwillumbah police responded to calls for help within three minutes.

Chief Inspector Gary Cowan: Tweed-Byron police Chief Inspector Gary Cowan explains how the rescue took place.

The woman was unconscious when she was pulled from the vehicle.

"One of the police officers stripped down to his underwear and actually opened up the door and got her out," Chief Insp Cowan said.

"The passenger was unconscious when she was pulled from the car and then she was given CPR and as a result of that she's been taken to Tweed Hospital."

The driver of the vehicle, aged in her 30s was also taken to Tweed Hospital and police have stated in a media release they believe her injuries were not life-threatening.

Other motorists and an off-duty policeman were also at the scene to help, with Ballina Crash Unit now investigating the incident.

Car in Tweed River: Emergency crews prepare to pull a submerged vehicle out of the Tweed River, on Tweed Valley Way, Condong. By Alina Rylko

INITIAL REPORT, 2.30pm:

EMERGENCY crews have responded to a car crash on the Tweed Valley Way near Condong this afternoon at about 1.45pm.

Early reports from NSW Ambulance stated a car had gone into the Tweed River or was partially submerged in the river, following the car crash.

A spokesman said two patients were assessed at the scene.

One female patient in her 50s suffered a cardiac arrest.

The other patient had no injuries reported yet.

Both patients have been transported to Tweed Hospital.

More details to come.