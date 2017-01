TWO Kingscliff men will face court after trying to intimidate their neighbours early on Saturday.

A 19-year-old man and a 33-year-old man were arrested on 6am on January 21 following reports they had been loud, aggressive and trying to intimidate other residents in the street.

They were taken to Tweed Heads police station and charged with offences of intimidation and offensive language. Both men were given bail to appear at Tweed Heads Local Court in February 2017.