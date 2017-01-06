Two men survive light plane crash

A light recreational plane has crashed in Eviron, east of Murwillumbah.

TWO men had a lucky escape after the light plane they were flying in crashed into a cane field at Eviron, east of Murwillumbah, yesterday.

NSW Ambulance confirmed a 35-year-old man and a man in his 70s were admitted to Tweed Heads District Hospital, both in a stable condition.

The 35-year-old man was reported to have neck pain while the older man reportedly suffered minor back injuries while crawling out of the wreckage.

Emergency services personnel were unable to confirm the cause of the crash with ideal weather conditions at the time.

Airservices Australia were investigating the cause of the accident, with early reports suggesting a fuel leak was responsible.

The pilot was able to bring the plane down close to Eviron Rd allowing easy access for emergency services to reach the scene and attend to the two men.

Cudgen NSW Fire Service member Troy Middlebrook said his team had arrived at the site shortly after Fire and Rescue NSW to help maintain the accident, while other emergency services attended the fatal two-vehicle crash at Cudgera Creek.

"We're just here maintaining fire protection until the air craft investigation people come," Mr Middlebrook.

"There were people injured and ambulance took them away."