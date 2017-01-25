Tyalgum boy heads to university

IT CAN be a stressful wait for university offers to roll in but for one Tyalgum student the wait is finally over.

Mount St Patrick's College graduate Joshua Nuspan has received an academic scholarship to Southern Cross University to study a Bachelor of Sport and Exercise Science at the Gold Coast campus.

"When I found out about the scholarship back in December I couldn't believe it,” the 18-year-old said.

"I felt ecstatic and I was just in shock.”

Mr Nuspan will be the first person in his immediate family to study at university and said he was excited to further his passion for sport, especially soccer.

"I'm pretty sporty so I think this degree will fit in perfectly for me and it caters for what I want to do,” he said. "My dream is to one day work in a football club over in Europe.

"I looked at the classroom where most of the practicals take place and I can't wait to get in there. It will be amazing to dig into something I really enjoy and is going to reward me in the long term.” Mr Nuspan decided to choose Southern Cross University's Gold Coast campus in order to study while living at home. Mr Nuspan's academic excellence scholarship, is worth $5000 per year across the degree.

Fast facts:

The top five most popular courses at Southern Cross University's Gold Coast campus for 2017 are:

Bachelor of Nursing

Bachelor of Business

Bachelor of Business in Convention and Event Management

Bachelor of Occupational Therapy

Bachelor of Information Technology