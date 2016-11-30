Unsung heroes of Australia

DOB IN: Local heroes campaigners Alex Wong, Geoffrey Weymouth and Collin Hart are calling for the Tweed's unsung heroes to be recognised.

SICK of the political correctness of the nation's better known awards for high achievers, a local group has launched their own site and are calling on you to dob in a hero.

Heroz.com.au is the brainchild of retired businessman Geoffrey Weymouth who came up with the idea after growing tired of the arrogance and hubris of the appointments made by government leaders.

"The real heroes are those that are forgotten about; the mums that have done incredible things, the community service providers, the carers, and those that do Meals on Wheels, the selfless people out there that are not getting any recognition,” Mr Weymouth said.

"Some people are paying the ultimate sacrifice, putting their lives on the line. Some of them are working 60 hours a week because they want to help, they are the real heroes.

"There is nowhere really for them to be recognised.”

Mr Weymouth said the nation's awards, such as those given out on Australia Day and the Queen's Birthday, had become "political appointees” which did not necessarily recognise "the true, everyday Australians doing extraordinary things”.

A hero by definition is "a person who, in the opinion of others, has special achievements, abilities, talent or personal qualities and is regarded as a role model or ideal.”

Mr Weymouth said the idea behind the website was to permanently record the life stories of such people.

One such example is Collin Hart, appointed as the organisation's goodwill ambassador.

A 70-year-old retiree who has fought disability and cancer, Mr Hart realised his life was on the edge, weighing 170kg and stuck in a wheelchair.

He has since lost weight and adopted a more healthy lifestyle and has been appointed as the Gold Coast council's ambassador for its active and healthy lifestyle program.

Mr Weymouth said Mr Hall epitomised what the initiative was all about.

"Collin is up at 5am following the JR Richards rubbish trucks, putting tags on wheelie bins to encourage more householders to take on a "green refuse” bin,” Mr Weymouth said.

"Collin may not be the most glamorous, but his story tells it all. He is a hero of Australia, not in your usual context, but at 70-years he certainly sets an example.”

Mr Weymouth encourages anyone to access his site and nominate someone they believe is a hero, or even nominate themselves.

"There are oodles of people out there that really need to anecdotally record what they are doing for posterity, for their children's children,” he said.

"Rather than just a genealogical list which is just a list of people who have died, rather than people who have lived, this is something which I believe all societies need.”

Mr Weymouth said anyone living or deceased could be nominated as a hero and their stories told.

There is no cost involved in participating in the project.

* Nominate your hero by going online at www.heroz.com.au and look for the Tweed link. Then nominate your hero.