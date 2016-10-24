UPDATE: Motorbike rider dies in Chillingham crash

UPDATE, 1.39pm:

TWEED BYRON police have taken the driver of a vehicle from a fatal collision at Chillingham this morning to Tweed Hospital for routine blood and urine testing.

Detective Inspector Bobbi Cullen confirmed the driver of a motorcycle - a man in his 20s - died at the scene of the vehicle-motorbike crash on Murwillumbah-Nerang Rd at about 10am.

The road west of Murwillumbah is closed in both directions as crash investigators piece together circumstances leading to the impact.

"We urge people to drive carefully and to keep a look-out for motorcycle and bike riders as they are sometimes difficult to see,” Det Insp Cullen said.

INITIAL REPORT, 10.30am:

POLICE are on their way to the site of a suspected fatal motorcycle and car collision on Nerang-Murwillumbah Rd at Chillingham.

NSW Ambulance confirmed they were called to the scene at about 10am today to treat one patient, who is believed to have died.

A Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was also called to the scene.

No further details are available at this stage.