UPDATE: Police 'horror' at road fatalities as rider dies in Chillingham crash

UPDATE, 1.39pm:

TWEED BYRON police have taken the driver of a vehicle from a fatal collision at Chillingham this morning to Tweed Hospital for routine blood and urine testing.

Detective Inspector Bobbi Cullen confirmed the driver of a motorcycle - a man in his 20s - died at the scene of the vehicle-motorbike crash on Murwillumbah-Nerang Rd at about 10am.

The road west of Murwillumbah is closed in both directions as crash investigators piece together circumstances leading to the impact.

"We urge people to drive carefully and to keep a look-out for motorcycle and bike riders as they are sometimes difficult to see,” Det Insp Cullen said.

The fatal comes just hours after NSW Police issuing a statement stating they were "horrified” at eight people losing their lives in separate crashes across the state over the weekend.

Between Friday, October 21, and Sunday, October 23, eight people, including two teens, died in crashes.

Traffic and Highway Patrol Acting Commander Michael Corboy said this loss of life was not acceptable.

"Unfortunately, this has become the norm, rather than the exception, and it defies all logic,” Assistant Commissioner Corboy said.

"Before you venture out on the road, ask yourself the question; What can I do today to survive?

"What action can I take to ensure that I, and people around me, are not at risk of being injured or killed on the road?

"This effort is a combined one. We have to work together to end the tragic and avoidable deaths on our roads.

"We're doing our best and we're calling on you, the driver, motorbike rider, cyclist and pedestrian, to work with us.”

INITIAL REPORT, 10.30am:

POLICE are on their way to the site of a suspected fatal motorcycle and car collision on Nerang-Murwillumbah Rd at Chillingham.

NSW Ambulance confirmed they were called to the scene at about 10am today to treat one patient, who is believed to have died.

A Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was also called to the scene.

No further details are available at this stage.