UPDATE: Results start trickling in

Two ballot boxes stand at each polling booth for voters to cast their ballots on election day.

UPDATE: 8.30pm

THE first results have begun trickling in on the Tweed Shire Council poll, with the Greens' headed by Mayor Katie Milne taking an early lead.

At 8pm with initial results from the small booths of Crabbes Creek and Stokers Siding lodged, Cr Milne had secured 20.2% of the small vote already counted, followed by a strong showing by Murwillumbah businessman Pryce Allsop (16.2%).

Pottsville community leader Chris Cherry accounted for 12.3% of the formal vote while Warren Polglase was on 6.6%, followed by Labor's Reece Byrnes on 5.9%

Deputy Mayor Gary Bagnall, who is receiving Labor's first preferences, was on 3.7%

However, the results are expected to change significantly as counting progresses, with results from the larger booths like Centaur, Tweed, Pottsville and Murwillumbah yet to be lodged.

TONIGHT: 7.20pm

THE polls have closed and counting is underway as Tweed residents wait to see who will represent them on council for the next four years.

Residents streamed steadily into 32 polling booths across the shire today, with a near-record 76 candidates - included in 15 groups and four ungrouped - vying for their vote.

While some reported the booths appeared quieter than usual, that may be partly explained by the fact close to a quarter of those enrolled to vote had already done so at pre-polling in the two weeks leading up to today's ballot.

Figures confirmed by the NSW Electoral Commission tonight showed 16,282 people - or 24.31% of the shire's 66,969 enrolled electors - had posted their vote by close of pre-polling yesterday.

Anecdotally, many candidates reported during pre-polling that voters were unsure of who to vote for with such a large pool of candidates to choose from.

Jayden Bryce, Otis Books and Mathew Walkerden at the Tweed Heads South Public School cake stall on election day. Aisling Brennan

However at the booths today, Labor candidate Reece Byrnes said voters appeared to have made up their mind.

"A lot of people are voting Labor - you just know when they are taking your card and no-one else's,” he said.

A similar mood of positivity was felt by Liberal candidate James Owen, who had visited Murwillumbah and Pottsville early today.

"The mood is very positive, people want change,” Mr Owen said.

Pottsville resident Shirley FitzGerald said she had come to the booth confident in who she would vote for.

"I know who I am voting for,” Ms FitzGerald said.

"I will be voting to remain with seven councillors (in the referendum). I've been reading plenty on the councillors over the last month or so and I have formed an opinion of who I want to put in and to vote for seven councillors is plenty.”

Pottsville resident Shirley FitzGerald gets her ballot paper from electoral commission worker Richard Johnston at the Pottsville Beach Public School booth Nikki Todd

Counting of first preference votes is underway with early results expected to be published online tonight.

Preferences are not expected to be counted until Tuesday with a final result expected on Thursday.