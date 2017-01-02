Vandals slash New Year serenity at Mt Warning

DESTRUCTIVE: The entrance to the Mt Warning car park where 50 cars had their tyres slashed.

A LARGE group hoping to remember the beginning of 2017 for all the right reasons will now remember it for all the wrong ones after vandals slashed 50 tyres on vehicles near the entrance to the Mt Warning track.

The incident was the second similar one in recent times, prompting Tweed Byron LAC to investigate whether the offender was a disgruntled local property owner unhappy with the influx of parked vehicles or someone committing a random act.

The vandalism caused congestion in the area as a convoy of tow trucks came to help. This in turn delayed emergency service crews who were needed to help a woman who was stranded on the track with an ankle sprain.

Tweed District Rescue Squad president Jamie Stoddart said the act could have had dire consequences for the injured woman had her condition been more serious.

The Mt Warning walking track, located in the Wollumbin National Park, is popular with bushwalkers at this time, as many climb to the peak to see the first sunrise of the year.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Murwillumbah Police on 02 6672 9499.