VIDEO: Kingscliff ambo 'koala-fied' to convey furry patient

Alina Rylko
| 4th Oct 2016 4:17 PM
A Kingscliff Ambulance paramedic captured and released this koala after he strayed onto the road at Pottsville.
A Kingscliff Ambulance paramedic captured and released this koala after he strayed onto the road at Pottsville. Contributed

A KINGSCLIFF ambulance crew has proven paramedics are 'koala-fied' to treat furry patients, if the situation is life-threatening.

At about 11pm on Thursday, September 29, paramedics Kate Tranter and Syd Francis came across a koala sitting dangerously in the middle of Coronation Ave, Pottsville.

They tried to move the koala but he refused to budge, leaving the paramedics little option but to catch and release the marsupial.

Mr Francis used a blanket from the ambulance to capture the grunting koala, while Ms Tranter - recently transferred to from Sydney - filmed the "novelty of a koala down the main street”.

"We just completed a job down in Pottsville and were heading back to Kingscliff and came across the koala on the road, and he didn't want to play, he didn't want to come off the road at all,” Mr Francis said.

"He was huge. When I caught up with him and covered him up, he wasn't happy. We were 500 metres from the koala zone the council is painting on the road so I decided to walk him there.

"Once I picked him up and had him in my arms he was almost like a cat, he was all content.

"It wasn't our first choice to capture him but he was going to get run over.”

Ms Francis said in his 32 years of service with NSW Ambulance he'd never had to treat or transport a koala, but "he was a good patient”.

"It was really good, I didn't realise Kate was taping it,” he said.

"When we took him down to the reserve and put him on the ground he sat there for a little while, looked at us and walked into bush and we watched him go up a tree.”

NSW Ambulance paramedic Syd Francis transports a koala from Coronation Ave, Pottsville, to a bush reserve near Sea Breeze.
NSW Ambulance paramedic Syd Francis transports a koala from Coronation Ave, Pottsville, to a bush reserve near Sea Breeze. Contributed
