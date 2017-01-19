28°
News

Vines add lines to photographic passion

Ryan Fowler | 19th Jan 2017 3:22 PM
BEAUTIFUL: Sunset in Cudgen over passionfruit vines.
BEAUTIFUL: Sunset in Cudgen over passionfruit vines. Ryan Fowler

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

WE HAVE so much diversity on the Tweed Coast with the produce we grow. The fields of sugar cane at Murwillumbah paint the landscape green.

There are fields of sweet potato in the red soil and countless other varieties of fruits and vegetables that provide plenty of great opportunities.

You may have noticed one of our hidden crops in Cudgen before - the passionfruit vines.

They're tucked away but when it looked like the sunset was going to fill the sky with colour, I wanted to find a new perspective.

The beautiful leading lines really draw the observer into this image and with the sky split almost perfectly between orange and blue, it really keeps you locked in and engaged with the photograph.

My settings for this image were 1/6 shutter speed, ISO100, f/11 and a three-frame bracket with +/-2EV.

* Ryan Fowler is a Casuarina-based photographer. He can be contacted at ryanfowler.photography

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  behind the lens with ryan fowler passion fruit tweed photography

Vines add lines to photographic passion

Vines add lines to photographic passion

Behind the Lens: Photographic column

Gig Guide: What's on around town

Former The Voice contestant Dallas James will play the Currumbin RSL on Saturday.

Gig guide: January 19-22, 2017

MPs say farewell to Baird

NSW Premier Mike Baird announced his resignation in Sydney today.

Provest expects more change at the top

Charity bins overloaded by unusable goods

FULL OF RUBBISH: Charity bins are filling up with unusable goods.

Keep your unwanted goods.

Local Partners

Vines add lines to photographic passion

Behind the Lens: Photographic column

From glitter to ghetto: residents sick of derelict club

STAIRWAY TO RUIN: The Terranora Lakes Country Club lies in ruins, its once-opulent interior targeted by vandals.

Residents take aim at derelict country club

Puppetry of the Penis secrets revealed ahead of show

The famed Puppetry of the Penis is coming to the Sunshine Coast for shows in Noosa and Caloundra.

WARNING: This interview contains adult themes and traces of nuts

Become a 'picker' at Byron with vintage fair

Who knows what you could find at this weekend's vintage fair?

THOUSANDS of collectors and sellers will converge on Byron Bay

Kingy bound comedian to bring laughs

Comedian Jonathan Atherton headlines Kingy Comedy at Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club on January 12

Funnyman makes a stand

Your chance to drive like Magnum P.I.

Your chance to drive like Magnum P.I.

IF YOU’VE always wanted to ‘burn rubber’ like Magnum P.I. in all his moustachioed glory, now is your chance.

Ocean Sleeper discuss being 'Six Feet Down'.

Ocean Sleeper make waves with their new EP. Photo Contributed

Gippsland band shines at Unify

Bowie's final music EP No Plan released

NEW: Artwork for David Bowie's posthumous 2016 EP, No Plan.

David Bowie's 28th and final album

Married At First Sight: Ipswich bachelor seeks love

READY FOR IT: Ipswich man Simon McQuillan will appear on the upcoming new season of Married At First Sight.

Romance would top off recovery for Booval man

Dinky-di Denyer: Family Feud favourite hosts Oz Day party

Grant Denyer will host Channel 10's Australia Day concert from the Sydney Opera House.

GRANT Denyer shares his Australia Day traditions ahead of concert.

Chelsea Handler blames the Kardashians for Donald Trump win

Chelsea Handler pictured in a scene from her talk show in Los Angeles.

TALK show host blames rise of reality TV family for election result.

Law & Order’s Trump inspired episode is still in limbo

The cast of Law & Order: SVU season 18, from left, Kelli Giddish, Raul Esparza, Mariska Hargitay, Ice-T and Peter Scanavino. Supplied by Channel 10.

SHOW'S mastermind unsure if or when twice-delayed episode will air.

Class, Convenience and Almost New

27 Hidden Cove, Tallebudgera 4228

House 4 2 2 Auction

This beautiful 1 year old, family home is situated in Hidden Cove', Tallebudgera's brand new boutique estate of just 25 homes and just minutes from all this great...

Beachside Living with Stunning Ocean and River Views on Iconic D&#39;Bah Hill

6D/3-9 Eden Street, Rainbow Bay 4225

Unit 2 2 1 $645,000 ...

Just a few minutes' walk from Duranbah Beach, Greenmount Beach and world famous Snapper Rocks, this spacious apartment offers the very best of in-town, beachside...

QUALITY STREET!

6 Araluen Avenue, Palm Beach 4221

House 3 1 2 Auction

It has style, it has space AND most significantly it is has a selection of world class beaches, shops, surf clubs and schools virtually on your doorstep. After 11...

A sought after location beckons those looking for convenience

16/73 Darlington Drive, Banora Point 2486

Unit 2 1 1 Price Range...

* 'Fairway Gardens' is a great little manicured community perfect for those wanting easy living * Large outdoor covered pergola area with lovely gardens to keep...

Beautiful Barracuda!

24a Barracuda Court, Palm Beach 4221

Duplex 3 2 2 Interest above...

This wonderful waterfront home is superbly situated in the sought after cul-de-sac of Barracuda Court, one of the best waterfront addresses on the Gold Coast. The...

Welcome To Dreamtime

1 Dune Street, Fingal Head 2487

House 4 2 2 Price Guide...

You will quickly feel at home in this peaceful beach style abode tucked away in an exclusive enclave in Fingal Head. Surrounded by remnant coastal rainforest...

POSITION PERFECT!

34 Coolibah Drive, Palm Beach 4221

House 3 1 2 Interest Above...

After 31 years the owners of this lovely family home are reluctantly letting go of this Palm Beach Pearl creating a terrific opportunity for one VERY fortunate...

BUY, BUY BABY!

3/14 Mawarra Street, Palm Beach 4221

Unit 2 1 1 Interest Above...

Absolutely outstanding position with the beach, shops, clubs, public transport and schools virtually on your doorstep! Located in one of the most sought after hot...

Palm Beach Pearl!

6/2 Twenty Eighth Avenue, Palm Beach 4221

Unit 2 1 1 Under Offer

Just unpack your bags and put your feet up, because all the hard work has been done. You'll enjoy the benefits of living just a short stroll across the road to...

The Ultimate Beach House

2 King Street, Fingal Head 2487

House 4 3 2 Price Guide...

Located in an enviable corner position directly opposite beach access, this stunning low maintenance, contemporary home evokes tranquility and is ideal for the...

Beautiful Terranora acreage

77 Mahers Lane, Terranora.

Check out this week's feature property.

Thousands of jobs part of $1b retirement village project

THIS YEAR: An artist impression of the new Aveo retirement village in Springfield.

Aveo Springfield unveiled this month, homes ready by July

KNIFE-EDGE: The housing tightrope we now face

Even the smallest interest rate rise will be hard for some to handle.

One if five home owners at risk, according to new analysis

'Difficult times': Rental prices tipped to increase in 2017

GREAT BUYS: There are some great rentals and houses to buy in South Gladstone. Head to gladstoneobserver.com.au for the top 10 homes under $100 to rent right now in the Gladstone region.

Investors may soon see a "profitable return” on properties.

Historical home leaves family's hands after 75 years

SALE CONFIRMED: The Gympie Regional Realty team which sold the Ramsey property are (back) Mel Gastigar, Dorothy Palmer and Margaret Cochrane, with (front) home seller Terri-Jayne Ramsey.

Ramsey family played a huge role in Gympie's growth.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!