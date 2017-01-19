Vines add lines to photographic passion

WE HAVE so much diversity on the Tweed Coast with the produce we grow. The fields of sugar cane at Murwillumbah paint the landscape green.

There are fields of sweet potato in the red soil and countless other varieties of fruits and vegetables that provide plenty of great opportunities.

You may have noticed one of our hidden crops in Cudgen before - the passionfruit vines.

They're tucked away but when it looked like the sunset was going to fill the sky with colour, I wanted to find a new perspective.

The beautiful leading lines really draw the observer into this image and with the sky split almost perfectly between orange and blue, it really keeps you locked in and engaged with the photograph.

My settings for this image were 1/6 shutter speed, ISO100, f/11 and a three-frame bracket with +/-2EV.

* Ryan Fowler is a Casuarina-based photographer. He can be contacted at ryanfowler.photography