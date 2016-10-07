Vision-impaired candidate speaks out

Suzy Hudson is standing as an independent candidate in the Tweed Shire Council election later this month.

TWEED Heads resident Suzy Hudson isn't letting her vision impairment get in the way of her bid to represent the community.

Despite having only 1% vision, Ms Hudson is running as an independent candidate in the Tweed Shire Council election set for October 29.

Ms Hudson said she'd been asked twice by different groups to stand for council but decided nominating as an independent was the best option.

"I wanted to stand on my own because if I was lucky enough to be elected I wanted to be able to vote what I thought what was wanted and not what the party or the group wanted,” she said.

"I don't want to be a mouthpiece for somebody else, I want to be a mouthpiece for the community.

"People can come up and talk to me about any issues they have that they'd like me to take to the council if I'm elected.”

Ms Hudson said after speaking to voters in the Tweed about issues that concerned them, one of the issues that has emerged is a need to for affordable housing.

"I see so many people who are homeless or living in houses they're not comfortable in because of the cost of housing,” she said.

"How do we expect young families to come to the Tweed if we can't provide affordable housing?”

Ms Hudson is president of the Tweed Valley branch of the Blind Citizens group and said the role had provided her with plenty of experience representing others.

"My role as president has given me the skills to be able to navigate my way through the community and to work out how to deal with the right people to get a good result,” she said.

"I'm a team player, I don't want to be a captain of anything.

"There's too much unrest with the current council.

"There's no point having an us and them mentality because you have to work together for the greater goal.”

Ms Hudson said she hoped her candidacy inspires others to challenge themselves.

"Whether I get elected or not, I hope that just by me standing it shows other people with disabilities they can achieve anything they want to achieve,” she said.