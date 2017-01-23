28°
Volunteer call to provide a sporting chance

Daniel McKenzie
| 23rd Jan 2017 5:30 PM
GET ON BOARD: The annual Cocky Classic takes off at Kingscliff this Sunday.
GET ON BOARD: The annual Cocky Classic takes off at Kingscliff this Sunday. Picasa

WHILE surfing may be a sport or hobby for many, for some, it's a form of freedom.

Hosted by the Disabled Surfers Association of Australia (DSAA), the annual Cocky Classic at Kingscliff this Sunday is one of six events for Northern NSW, and provides people with disabilities the opportunity to hit the surf.

"For these guys, a trip to beach is basically non existent, so it's about independence and freedom,” DSAA national secretary Daffy Chisolm said.

"Surfers feel freedom in the water and it's the same for our participants.”

A participant catches a wave.
A participant catches a wave. Picasa

Initially set up for injured surfers 31 years ago, the gathering has widened its target group to cater for all disabilities and anyone willing to have a go.

"It can be exhilaration and it's also water therapy. Participants might catch a few waves then just be happy floating around,” Chisolm said.

The event is fully supervised, with DSAA desperately seeking volunteers to make the day possible.

"We need water people, sign-on assistance, caterers and anyone who wants to lend a hand with equipment,” Chisolm said.

"Volunteers just roll up on the day and we have beach marshalls and team leaders on the beach ready to train them as we go.”

The free event gets underway at 10am on Sunday at the coastguard end of Kingscliff's main beach and includes boards, rash vests, suntan lotion, water and a barbecue lunch at 12pm.

Visit disabledsurfers.org/ for details.

