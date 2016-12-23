Volunteer of year enjoys her time in the spotlight

Glenda Ashby from the Point Danger Marine Rescue unit was named Coast's best.

TWEED woman Glenda Ashby is the Gold Coast's volunteer of the year - surprising even herself.

The Marine Rescue unit commander at Point Danger admits she thought she had missed the gong.

"I'm sitting back enjoying my dinner and enjoying the music, and next minute they announced it was the last award and called for the nominees to come forward, and they said 'Glenda Ashby' - I nearly fell off my chair,” she said.

The volunteer eventually made her way to the stage, where there were more surprises.

"I was so honoured,” she said. "But it was such a big shock. When I got named as the overall winner, they said 'I hope you've got a speech' and I said 'no, I've got nothing'.”

Ms Ashby has been a Marine Rescue volunteer since 1999, beginning as a radio operator and working across a range of roles until she became the unit's leader four years ago.

She said fundraising was always a challenge and she was most proud of the service's other volunteers, who give their time to help protect those on the water off the Tweed Coast.

It her time as unit commander Ms Ashby has overseen an upgrade of the radio room and gift shop. She has been instrumental in the primary rescue vessel having a technology upgrade and attracting new sponsors.

She also wanted to thank her family.