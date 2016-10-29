Voting in full swing across the Tweed

Two ballot boxes stand at each polling booth for voters to cast their ballots on election day.

AS ELECTION day continues, Tweed Shire voters are still turning up to the polls to elect seven councillors for the next four years.

While there wasn't the usual amount of people lined up at the 32 polling stations gates at 8am, numbers have remained constant throughout the day.

Independent candidate Michael McNamara said he wasn't worried about the slow start at the Tweed Heads South Public School polling booth.

"They're now starting to roll into vote,” Mr McNamara said at 9.30am on Saturday, October 29.

Tweed Shire Council candidates and their supporters hand out flyers to voters on election day at Centaur Primary School. Aisling Brennan

Voters were met by a near-record number of 76 candidates - 15 groups and four individuals - and their supporters at booths across the shire who hoped to sway the undecided voter.

Independent candidate Pryce Allsop said he'd spoken with some voters attending the polling booth at Centaur Primary School, Banora Point and found many had made a decision before election day.

"A lot of people have made up their minds but I just hope they've given it an adequate time to look at all the candidates,” the Murwillumbah-based businessman said.

New South Wales Electoral Commission returning officer Pamela Costello said the election day was running smoothly, especially after some voters had chosen to cast their vote at a pre-polling station.

"While we were below the projected figures, the last three days of pre-polling were very busy,” Ms Costello said.

"The numbers were well spread out over the three pre-polling booths.”

There are 66,969 electors enrolled in the Tweed Shire as of September 19, 2016.