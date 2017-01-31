Vulcans sign on for more success

Murwillumbah Vulcans junior AFL club celebrate two premierships in a successful 2016 Northern Rivers Junior AFL season. The club will hold two sign on days on February 4 and 12.

A TWEED Aussie rules club is confident the rise of women's football can deliver an even bigger year in 2017.

After a milestone 2016 where their under-13 girls and boys' sides both won premierships, Northern Rivers Junior AFL competition club the Murwillumbah Vulcans are expecting a big turnout for the first of their 2017 sign-on days on Saturday.

With the AFL going live with the inaugural AFL Women's professional competition on Friday night, under-13s premiership coach Andrew Kidman said the club expected an influx of female interest.

"The girls were excited last year but now they're looking at Aussie rules as something they can do professionally now the game's at the forefront,” Kidman said.

"They're the kids that will be old enough to look at that progression in coming years.”

Kidman said the rapid rise of women's football to professional ranks had inspired a generation of young footballers at Murwillumbah.

The girls' side went through the season undefeated last year to claim the premiership in their inaugural season and Kidman is confident of retaining premiership players while injecting new players.

"We had 10 players last year and we're looking to build that up so they can play against clubs in other competitions (too),” Kidman said.

"They were a super strong side, so hopefully we get those players back and with an added mix of new players, they'll be really strong again.”

The Vulcans under-13 boys also won a premiership in 2016 and the club is well placed for another tilt at premierships in 2017.

In what is a traditional rugby league heartland, Kidman said junior boys had been inspired by the Gold Coast Suns' presence in the region, which had seen the popularity of Aussie rules grow.

He said the Suns' had helped generate junior interest while identifying elite talent at Vulcans, with juniors Jed Foggo and Connor Foreman now part of the Suns' academy.

"For two kids to come through our club and make it to the academy is fantastic for them and incredible for the region,” Kidman said.

"The club has really grown in the last couple of years, and it's becoming a dominant force.”

Kidman said the club's juniors were so driven to go back-to-back in 2017 that they'd spent the entire pre-season break training in their own time at a local gym.

Both under-13 sides will move up to under-14s competition this year, with the club also set to field an under-16 boys' side.

Kidman encouraged all returning players and interested newcomers to sign on for 2017, with the game's uniqueness providing players of all abilities with a chance to shine.

"It's an inclusive game I think that's why they find it so fun,” he said.

"You don't have to be a certain height or size with Aussie rules. Anyone can play the game and that really encourages the kids.”

Saturday's sign on will be held at 10am at Murwillumbah RSL Club, with one to follow on Sunday, February 12 at Rabjones Oval, Murwillumbah.