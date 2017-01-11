28°
News

Waiting for NBN: what you need to do next

Rae Wilson
| 10th Jan 2017 11:06 PM
NBN's "check your address” feature shows the Rockhampton Morning Bulletin office should be able to connect to the National Broadband Network from January 2017.
NBN's "check your address” feature shows the Rockhampton Morning Bulletin office should be able to connect to the National Broadband Network from January 2017. NBN website

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

IF you're in regional Queensland or northern NSW, the wait to connect to the National Broadband Network is getting shorter.

If fact, the list below shows the NBN team is more than halfway through connecting many regional areas in our patch.

The best way to find out whether your home or business has access is to type your address into www.nbnco.com.au.

If you're not already signed up, you should watch out for a letter in the mail from NBN with instructions on how to proceed.

Once your home or business is connected to the NBN, you will have 18 months to switch over or you will lose your current service.

This includes your landline phones, fax, ADSL and in some cases eftPOS facilities.

NBN is a wholesale provider so you will need to investigate deals with retail service providers in your area to find the best deal to suit you.

This might be the big ones like Telstra or Optus or a growing number of smaller telecommunications competitors like Activ8me or Belong entering the market to compete in this space.

Work out how much data and speed you will need. Most plans have data allowances measured in gigabytes (GB).

If entertainment is important to you and you want on-demand content - such as Netflix, Stan and Presto - check the data and download speed will cover your needs.

Number porting (the ability to take your number with you) rules have not changed.

To keep an existing number, you need to ask your service provider to confirm they can do this when you place your order for an NBN service.

MACKAY

Ready for service: 31,901 including 20,055 fixed line, 8382 fixed wireless, 3464 greenfields

Planned or under construction: 24,080 including 11,500 premises under construction in Bucasia, Rural View, Black's Beach, Beaconsfield, Dolphin Heads, Eimeo and Shoal Point. Fixed line construction around North Mackay, Shoal Point, Mackay Harbour is expected to start early this year.

When old landlines/internet will be shut off: Hay Point, March 2018; Paget, Bakers Creek, June 2017; West Mackay, August 2017; Racecourse, Ooralea, October 2017; Mirani, Marian, May 2018; Sarina, June 2018; Seaforth, April 2018; East Mackay, now until November 2018; Mackay now until September 2017; South Mackay now until March 2018.

ROCKHAMPTON

Ready for service: 25,515 including 21,599 fixed line, 1486 greenfields and 2430 fixed wireless. Plus 873 fixed wireless in Livingstone.

Planned or under construction: 18,440 including 17,800 fixed line, 60, greenfields and 580 fixed wireless. Plus another 15,200 fixed line in Livingstone.

When old landlines/internet will be shut off: Koongal, Lakes Creek, Nerimbera, Frenchville, June 2018; Limestone Creek, Norman Gardens, May 2018; Parkhurst, Rockyview, Glenlee, March 2018; Port Curtis, Allenstown, Rockhampton City, February 2018; Wandal, West Rockhampton, The Range, Kawana, Park Avenue, The Common, Berserker, April 2018.

GLADSTONE

Ready for service: 1624 fixed wireless, 2191 greenfields or new developments

Planned or under construction: 23,000 fixed line premises to be constructed. Fibre to the node construction starting this year.

BUNDABERG

Ready for service: 28,624

Planned or under construction: 1259

When old landlines/internet will be shut off: : Bundaberg Central, Kalkie, Rubyanna, Bundaberg East, Walkervale, Norville, Thabeban, Walkervale, Avenell Heights, Avenell Heights, Bundaberg South, Kepnock, Ashfield, June 2017; Millbank, Svensson Heights, Bundaberg West, Gooburrum, Bundaberg North, Bundaberg South, Bundaberg Central, Kensington, Norville, Svensson Heights, Bundaberg West, July 2017.

FRASER COAST

Ready for service: 4634

Planned or under construction: 21,927. Fixed line construction starting 2018.

GYMPIE

Ready for service: 17,516

Planned or under construction: 21,150

When old landlines/internet will be shut off: Gympie, Southside, Jones Hill, Monkland, Victory Heights, Araluen, August 2017.

SUNSHINE COAST AND NOOSA

Ready for service: 50,990 including 38,302 fixed line, 7241 greenfields, 5447 fixed wireless.

Planned or under construction: 93,210

When old landlines/internet will be shut off: Maroochydore, March 2018; Palmwoods, April 2018; Alexandra Headland, February 2018; Wurtulla, Birtinya, November 2017, Meridan Plains, Currimundi, Parrearra, Mountain Creek, Mooloolaba, Minyama, Warana, Bokarina, Wurtulla, Birtinya, January 2018.

TOOWOOMBA

Ready for service: 56,800 including 45,700 fixed line, 1913 greenfields and 9187 fixed wireless.

Planned or under construction: 17,830

When old landlines/internet will be shut off: Mount Kynoch, North Toowoomba, Harlaxton, now until February 2017; Redwood, Withcott, East Toowoomba, Kearneys Spring, Centenary Heights, South Toowoomba, Mount Lofty, Darling Heights, Prince Henry Heights, Redwood, now until August 2017; Toowoomba City, now until September 2018; Rangeville, May 2017 - March 2018; Newtown, Glenvale, Harristown, February 2018; Torrington, Wilsonton, Middle Ridge, now until March 2018; Drayton, April 2018.

IPSWICH

Ready for service: 33,134 including 4148 greenfields and 28,986 fixed line.

Planned or under construction: 22,270 including 20,000 fixed line, 1790 fixed wireless and 480 greenfields.

When old landlines/internet will be shut off: Bundamba, Dinmore, Ebbw Vale, New Chum, Blackstone, now until March 2018; Redbank, Collingwood Park, now until March 2018; Goodna, now until June 2017; North Booval, June 2017; Riverview, Ellen Grove, Gailes, Wacol, Carole Park, July 2017; Ipswich, Sadliers Crossing, West Ipswich, Woodend, Coalfalls, March to October 2017; Yamanto, Churchill, September 2017; Redbank Plains, now until March 2018; Bellbird Park, Augustine Heights, now until February 2018; Thagoona, Walloon, Rosewood, January 2018.

LOCKYER VALLEY

Ready for service: 352 fixed wireless and 646 greenfields ready for service

Planned or under construction: 13,160

WARWICK

Ready for service: 1376 fixed wireless

Planned or under construction: 7061 premises to start fixed line construction. Fixed line construction starting this year in Allora, Stanthorpe and parts of Warwick.

CLARENCE VALLEY

Ready for service: Fixed wireless for more than 5200 homes and businesses. Many remote and rural properties can access to Sky Muster satellite. Check your address on the NBN website to find out if you are eligible.

Planned or under construction: Construction to connect more than 10,200 Grafton residents and businesses to NBN via fixed lines to begin in March.

LISMORE

Ready for service: 4300 premises across the outskirts of Lismore, including Woodburn, Rosebank and Dunoon, have fixed wireless. Construction to connect an additional 1600 is expected over the next nine months. Many remote and rural properties can access to Sky Muster satellite. Check your address on the NBN website to find out if you are eligible.

Planned or under construction: Lismore is in the design phase with works expected to connect 16,500 homes and businesses to NBN in sections from February. It is expected people will be able to progressively connect from November 2017.

COFFS HARBOUR

Ready for service: More than 25,000 homes and businesses parts of Coffs Harbour, Sapphire Beach, Korora, Toormina and Sawtell can make the switch to fixed lines. 4000 premises on the outskirts of Coffs Harbour, including parts of Bonville, Coramba, Karangi and Ulong Town, are eligible to connect to fixed wireless. Many remote and rural properties can access to Sky Muster satellite. Check your address on the NBN website to find out if you are eligible.

Planned or under construction: Construction to connect an additional 7500 in parts of Woolgoolga, Emerald Beach, Moonee Beach and Arrawarra will begin mid year.

TWEED

Ready for service: 3200 homes and businesses in parts of Coolangatta can connect to fixed line. A further 3600 premises on the outskirts of the Tweed - including Kingscliff, Murwillumbah and Terranora - are already able to access a fixed wireless service. Many remote and rural properties can access to Sky Muster satellite. Check your address on the NBN website to find out if you are eligible.

Planned or under construction: Those south of the border are also on the home stretch with construction underway or nearing completion to connect the remaining 28,900 Tweed Heads premises. Construction to connect an additional 1330 homes and businesses across Kyogle, Mullumbimby, Kunghur and Uki to the fixed wireless service has begun, with people able to connect from February. Within seven months, all homes and businesses in the Tweed will be able to connect. - ARM NEWSDESK

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Topics:  connections national broadband network nbn netflix presto ready for service stan

Become a 'picker' at Byron with vintage fair

Become a 'picker' at Byron with vintage fair

THOUSANDS of collectors and sellers from all parts of Australia will converge on Byron Bay

Waiting for NBN: what you need to do next

NBN's "check your address” feature shows the Rockhampton Morning Bulletin office should be able to connect to the National Broadband Network from January 2017.

Find out where your region is at with the NBN rollout.

Drivers get it wrong with roundabouts

Drivers continue to struggle with road rules when it comes to roundabouts.

Test indicates most motorists confused by roundabout rules

Tweed police crackdown on weekend crime

PLANE CRASH: Two men survived this crash at Environ.

Police crack down on counterfeit notes, outstanding warrants.

Local Partners

WIN A CAMERA: Summer memories can make you a winner

Enter our summer photo comp to win a camera!

'Horror of a near-drowning is extremely traumatic'

Paramedics are urging people to learn CPR and stay safe around pools.

Why learning CPR is a vital skill for everyone

Become a 'picker' at Byron with vintage fair

Who knows what you could find at this weekend's vintage fair?

THOUSANDS of collectors and sellers will converge on Byron Bay

Kingy bound comedian to bring laughs

Comedian Jonathan Atherton headlines Kingy Comedy at Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club on January 12

Funnyman makes a stand

GALLERY: Safe and fun first day at Falls Festival Byron Bay

Crowds enjoying Client Liaison's show at the first day of Falls Festival Byron Bay 2016-17.

Hot weather and great music marked the start of the festival

MOVIE REVIEW: Collateral Beauty is a mess of a film

MOVIE REVIEW: Collateral Beauty is a mess of a film

STAR-studded, yet misguided drama is a forgettable holiday movie.

Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' causes of death confirmed

Yet more tests will still be done

Kim Kardashian will have to watch video of alleged robbers

16 people have been arrested in connection with the robbery

MOVIE REVIEW: The Edge of Seventeen

Hailee Steinfeld and Haley Lu Richardson in a scene from the movie The Edge of Seventeen.

COMING-of-age comedy perfectly captures the teenage struggle.

Viola Davis: Meryl Streep warned me about her speech

Streep warned Viola Davis about her Golden Globes speech

Feel good vibes for Australia Day

A new Aus Day tradition?

"Already the interest has been taking off”

SPOTTED: Dance Moms stars share Whitsundays snaps

Dance Moms star and Sia's video clip dancer Maddie Ziegler and her sister Mackenzie share their holiday snaps at Hamilton Island, Whitsundays.

Dance Moms stars Maddie and Mackenzie Ziegler share their photos.

A Peaceful Paradise!

110 Tierney Drive, Currumbin Waters 4223

House 5 3 2 Interest above...

Located in the prized PBC catchment, only very rarely do homes on these large ocean access blocks come up for sale. At 1467m2, this parcel of prime creek front...

Wonderful Waterfront!

24a Barracuda Court, Palm Beach 4221

Duplex 3 2 2 Forthcoming...

This wonderful waterfront home is superbly situated in the sought after cul-de-sac of Barracuda Court, one of the best waterfront addresses on the Gold Coast. The...

BUY, BUY BABY!

3/14 Mawarra Street, Palm Beach 4221

Unit 2 1 1 Interest Above...

Absolutely outstanding position with the beach, shops, clubs, public transport and schools virtually on your doorstep! Located in one of the most sought after hot...

Resort style living in sought after Rainbow Bay

13/3 Eden Street, Rainbow Bay 4225

Unit 2 2 1 $595,000

Two bedrooms, two bathroom apartment in Yacht Harbour Towers * Spacious sunlit open plan lounge & dining living areas * Front and rear balconies giving great...

Affordable Unit Directly Opposite the Tweed River

7/46 Dry Dock Road, Tweed Heads South 2486

Unit 2 1 1 $285,000

This 12-unit complex is well maintained and conveniently located close to Shopping centres, parks and Schools, with the Tweed River directly across the road.

Palm Beach Pearl!

6/2 Twenty Eighth Avenue, Palm Beach 4221

Unit 2 1 1 Interest Above...

Just unpack your bags and put your feet up, because all the hard work has been done. You'll enjoy the benefits of living just a short stroll across the road to...

Welcome To Dreamtime

1 Dune Street, Fingal Head 2487

House 4 2 2 $1,495,000

You will quickly feel at home in this peaceful beach style abode tucked away in an exclusive enclave in Fingal Head. Surrounded by remnant coastal rainforest...

&#39;This impressive family home has it all and a lifestyle to match!&#39;

160 Botanical Circuit, Banora Point 2486

House 4 2 2 $765,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 14TH JANUARY 12:00 - 12:30PM NSW DST Spacious covered pergola area overlooking the Inground lap pool and spa Conveniently...

&#39;The Bay Apartments&#39; - Rainbow Bay - Yours To Own Today!

36/243 Boundary Street (The Bay Apartments), Rainbow Bay...

Unit 2 2 1 $455,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 14TH JANUARY 12:00 - 12:30PM QLD Located in the secure Bay Apartments in the heart of Rainbow Bay and surrounded by a beach...

Beachside Coolangatta home with panoramic Ocean and Coastal views in a blue ribbon location

66 Rutledge Street, Coolangatta 4225

House 3 2 2 AUCTION

OPEN FOR INSPECTION THIS SATURDAY 14TH JANUARY 12:00 - 12:30PM QLD • Much loved home with three bedrooms, two bathrooms in original condition • Set on a 1262...

PHOTOS: This $2.5m home is like something from the movies

DREAM HOME: The owners of this Agnes Water home are looking to sell for price of about $2.5 million.

Watch turtles hatch from your house

HOUSE PRICES: Which Northern Rivers towns boomed in 2016?

BOOM TOWNS: While Ballina properties continued to attract top dollar in 2016, it was areas to the south that experienced price hikes, including Wardell, Evans Head and Woodburn.

We take a close look at sale prices, town by town

Fincal Verdict: Rent or Buy?

Housing generic.

Australia's love affair with property seems to know no end

A horror story for landlords

David Peritz — a face that Elizabeth Abel won’t forget in a hurry.

A horror story for those who rent out their homes

Teen nails import trade, moves onto property market

TEEN TYCOON: Will Deeth, 15, made $70,000 from selling toys over the Christmas period.

He's mastered importing, now he wants to get into property

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!