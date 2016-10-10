25°
Warning to eager hikers after two rescues in one day

Alina Rylko
10th Oct 2016
WAITING: Ambulance at the base of Mt Warning.
WAITING: Ambulance at the base of Mt Warning.

RESCUE crews have warned hikers to exercise caution around the Mount Warning summit after two rescues on Sunday.

A 41-year-old woman broke her ankle halfway up the summit at 9.45am and needed to be carried down, with the four-hour operation using two police cars, one Ambulance, one SES crew and the Tweed District Rescue Squad.

Rescue squad deputy captain Rhett Murray said volunteers also had to help another woman who rolled her ankle up the mountain.

"The dual rescue put massive pressure on resources to get enough man power to get them down,” Mr Murray said.

"When we're really busy we call on the SES to back us up because it takes so much man power to carry people down the mountain on a stretcher - we have to rotate the men for fresh hands.”

Mr Murray said eager hikers needed to check the weather and prepare thoroughly, before climbing Mt Warning.

"Conditions play an important role - yesterday it was damp and slippery - people need to consider the weather and know their limits,” Mr Murray said.

"Look at your overall fitness and know it's not just a leisure walk, it's a rough trek and the last bit is a summit climb.

"Some people have had a medical incident on top at the peak, and again, that comes back to knowing the track ahead of you.”

The mountain is becoming increasingly popular, with about one rescue every three weeks and full car parks leaving limited room for service vehicles.

"If you look on Facebook it's becoming packed at sunrises - it's scary,” Mr Murray said.

Tweed-Byron police detective inspector Mick Dempsey warned visitors to: "exercise caution and be properly prepared before you attempt to climb the summit and take into consideration that there's limited phone reception.”

Hikers are advised to bring a basic first aid kit to tightly wrap suspected broken ankles, plenty of water, a hat, warm and water proof clothes.

Do not climb the summit late in the afternoon because it may get dark before you return down the mountain.

Topics:  mount, warning

