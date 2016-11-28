25°
News

Watts refused bail after car chase

Mitchell Crawley | 28th Nov 2016 5:43 PM
Anthony Watts has been refused bail after appearing in Tweed Heads Local Court via video link.
Anthony Watts has been refused bail after appearing in Tweed Heads Local Court via video link. DAN PELED

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

FORMER NRL player and ex-bikie Anthony Watts has been refused bail and will spend the remainder of 2016 behind bars after fronting court this week on a string of charges.

The former North Queensland Cowboys and Sydney Roosters star appeared via video link in the Tweed Heads Local Court on Monday after he was arrested at Murwillumbah on Thursday.

Watts pleaded not guilty to several charges including intimidation, affray and driving dangerously following the alleged assault of a 73-year-old man at a South Murwillumbah business.

Magistrate Michael Dakin refused to grant Watts bail and he will remain in custody beyond Christmas until his next appearance in court on January 9.

Watts had been scheduled to appear in Byron Bay Local Court last Friday in relation to the alleged incident but the matter was adjourned when he refused to be represented by anyone other than his lawyer.

Watts spent the weekend in custody before appearing via video link on Monday.

Police alleged that on the afternoon of November 24 Watts threatened and assaulted a man outside a South Murwillumbah business before driving from the scene.

A short time later police spotted Watts' vehicle on Tweed Valley Way, Murwillumbah and gave chase but the pursuit was terminated due to safety concerns.

Watts was later arrested and taken to the Tweed Heads police station.

Watts began his NRL career with Cronulla before linking with the Cowboys.

The former Tugun junior then signed with Sydney Roosters.

Tweed Daily News
Watts refused bail after car chase

Watts refused bail after car chase

Former NRL player to spend Christmas behind bars after Murwillumbah arrest

Pottsville South Holiday Park reopens

GREAT FOR CHRISTMAS: Matt and Stacey Masula have just taken over the management of Pottsville South Holiday Park.

Holiday bookings are almost filled.

Parents of children with a disability want to belong

Kelly Dick speaks out about the difficulty of raising children with autism in new film.

Parents ask for simple acceptance in public spaces

Tweed Heads kneads this new bakery

LOVELY LOAVES: Sam Saulwick and Tom Scott from The Bread Social on Bay Street, Tweed Heads.

Freshly baked from The Farm in Byron Bay

Local Partners

Guardians weed out problems in fight for Fingal

It's taken a lot of work to keep Fingal Head perfect but this group aren't going to stop now.

Parents of children with a disability want to belong

Kelly Dick speaks out about the difficulty of raising children with autism in new film.

Parents ask for simple acceptance in public spaces

Man builds playground entirely out of packing tape

Artist Eric Lennartson is in the process of completing his huge tape sculpture at the Ipswich Art Gallery.

VIDEO:And here's where you can play on it.

Cooly sings out for carols

Santa gets ready to skydive into the Coolangatta Christmas Carols on Sunday, December 13. Photo: Scott Powick Daily News

Santa dropping in for Christmas Carols at Coolangatta

Countdown to Woodford Folk Festival begins

ECONOMIC BOON: Woodford Folk Festival is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Photo Contributed

The first larger-than-life inhabitants have stepped into Woodfordia

Iggy send birthday props to her plastic surgeon

Iggy send birthday props to her plastic surgeon

IGGY Azalea has shared a picture of her plastic surgeon on Instagram and sent him birthday wishes.

Rocco Ritchie: I'm so glad I don't live with Madonna

Rocco Ritchie has said he is so glad he no longer lives with Madonna

Not just jocks: Aussie hero to become Captain Underpants?

Hendra's viral video star Daniel McConnell.

VIRAL video star Daniel McConnell in talks to star in his own movie.

Blac Chyna drops 10kg in 2 weeks after baby

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna

Blac Chyna has lost more than 10 kilos since giving birth

Phil Collins doubts the moon landings actually happened

Phil Collins doesn't believe the moon landings took place

Adele to take up teaching after current tour

Adele is planning on teaching "a few classes" at her old school

Everything you knew was on in Brisbane just got better

Don't miss the Brisbane International this summer.

IF IT is diversity you want, Brisbane is the place to get it.

Bush to Beach in Minutes!

112 Valley Drive, Tallebudgera 4228

House 4 2 4 Above $779,000

After living for 14 years in this lovely acreage home the owners are now moving on, creating a unique window of opportunity for one very fortunate family. Valley...

A Peaceful Paradise!

110 Tierney Drive, Currumbin Waters 4223

House 5 3 2 Interest above...

Located in the prized PBC catchment, only very rarely do homes on these large ocean access blocks come up for sale. At 1467m2, this parcel of prime creek front...

Value Packed Coolangatta Living!!

3 Kent Street, Coolangatta 4225

House 3 1 2 $689,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION SATURDAY 3 DECEMBER AT 11:00 - 11:30AM QLD TIME This is an opportunity to own a piece of Coolangatta where houses are a rare commodity. ...

Brand New Master Built Home in an Elevated Position with Views

31 Snowgum Drive, Bilambil Heights 2486

House 4 2 2 $589,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION SATURDAY 3 DECEMBER AT 10:00 - 10:30AM NSW DST Elevated to capture the breezes and designed to enjoy the wide-ranging Ocean, Valley and...

Charming Family Entertainer

1 Boorala Court, Tugun 4224

House 4 2 3 Price Guide...

Situated in a quiet street in the heart of Tugun this solid two storey four bedroom home offers a large open plan living and dining area with pine timber flooring...

Love Me As I Am....Or Make Me What You Can

9 Bambery Street, Fingal Head 2487

House 2 2 1 AUCTION

OPEN FOR INSPECTION SATURDAY 3 DECEMBER AT 3:00 - 3:30PM NSW DST Here is a rare opportunity to purchase an original beach shack in a position so amazing it...

You will feel peacefully at home in this charming three level Queenslander, set amongst the trees on Tugun Hill

22 Illawarra Court, Tugun 4224

House 4 2 2 AUCTION

The first level showcases high ceilings and warm timber flooring, offering a large open plan living and dining area. You will find a lovely bay window seat where...

The Pride of Parkes Lane

55 Parkes Lane, Terranora 2486

House 6 3 4 $1,250,000 ...

OPEN FOR INSPECTION SATURDAY 3 DECEMBER AT 11:00 - 11:30AM NSW DST Set amongst quality homes on the high side of the street this home has been designed to take...

Well-presented Duplex in a Superb Location

2/1 Malparara Street, Tugun 4224

Duplex 2 1 1 Auction

Situated in a sought-after location within a short stroll to Tugun Beach, public transport and the local shopping precinct, this well-presented duplex is sure to...

Exceptional Rendered Family Home with Views to the Surfers Paradise Skyline

56 Mount Bilinga Circuit, Bilambil Heights 2486

House 4 2 2 $699,000

This rendered family home rests on a large elevated block capturing fantastic Hinterland views, right through to the Surfers Paradise skyline. A modern...

Retreat along the Rous River

701 Dulguigan Road, North Tumbulgum

Check out this week's feature property.

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

WATCH: $63m retirement village rises up on Sunshine Coast

VISION: The new vertical retirement village at Oceanside.

Construction begins on vertical retirement village

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!