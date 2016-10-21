Wave of helpers gives surf club hope

THE Fingal Rovers Surf Life Saving Club is searching for more volunteers to patrol the beaches.

FINGAL Rovers Surf Life Saving Club continues to fight for survival despite a wave of volunteers signing up to help the ailing service.

The club issued a plea last week for support after revealing a decline in active member numbers threatened the future of the organisation.

Club president Steven Kudzius said since then, the outlook for the club had improved but there was still work to do. "We're about halfway there with the people we need,” he said.

"Other clubs have offered us assistance and we've had people contact us who are willing to help.

"We've got people from Brisbane, Gold Coast and northern New South Wales. We've even had people who patrol down at Newcastle offer to help out but we still need more.”

Mr Kudzius said because of the shortage, the club had been forced to reduce the number of volunteer patrols it could deliver, cutting weekend patrols and focussing instead on school and public holidays.

To volunteer your help contact the club on 55242371 or visit their Facebook page.