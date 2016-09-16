We're tired of being ignored

A GROUP of concerned Tweed Heads residents fed-up of playing second fiddle to Murwillumbah and the Tweed Coast, are calling for a ward system to be introduced in the Tweed Shire Council.

The group is also proposing to put up a Tweed Heads candidate to contest the upcoming poll on October 29, and have organised a public meeting at Seagulls on Tuesday.

Terry Sharples, whose wife Kaye ran for council in 2012, said the current system did not adequately cover the needs of Tweed and Banora Point residents who, despite being the most populous areas of the Tweed, were often ignored by sitting councillors.

"We need to come together and elect a Tweed Heads candidate on to council at the October election to give our city someone from the Tweed who we can refer to and to look after our interests,” Mr Sharples said.

"None of the lead group candidates who nominated for the now-cancelled TSC election came from Tweed Heads. We have not had a local councillor for 12 years, since Bronwyn Luff.”

Respected Tweed resident Warren Keats OAM, who founded the Tweed Historical Society, said it was far easier to deal with Gold Coast councillors, where a ward system operated, when discussing ongoing projects.

"It would really help if we as a community group could build up a rapport over the years with a councillor who understood our stance,” Mr Keats said.

"It is most difficult when you are dealing with someone from Uki and they have no idea of the facts.”

The meeting will be held at Seagulls from 6-8pm.

Interested residents are urged to contact Mr Keats (07) 5599 9157 or Mr Sharples 0468 862 757.