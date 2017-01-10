What's in store for Tweed?

PLAN FOR TWEED: Murwillumbah is just one of the towns set to benefit from the 10-year strategic plan currently on exhibition.

IT'S time for Tweed to have its say on the draft 10-year plan for the shire.

The Tweed Shire Council's 10-year strategic plan which prioritises goals, strategies and targets for the Tweed is on exhibition until February 25 for the public to learn more about the plan and provide feedback.

Mayor Katie Milne said she encouraged people to view the plan to ensure a comprehensive strategy for the next decade is provided.

"This plan aims to set out the community's vision and council's commitment for the Tweed for the next 10 years,” Cr Milne said.

"The most effective strategies need to be identified so we can all flourish with our limited resources.

"We must urgently progress the opportunities of a better, fairer and more creative, clean, green future that is essential now more than ever with climate change. It's imperative we get our priorities right so our future communities benefit rather than be left more vulnerable.”

A series of community engagement events will be held across the Tweed this month and next to take the discussion out into the community.

A final version of the community strategic plan will be adopted in mid 2017, accompanied by a delivery program which outlines the projects to be undertaken to achieve the plan's broader visions.

To view the draft community strategic plan and for information on making a submission, visit tweed.nsw.gov.au/ OnExhibition.

For further background on the project, community engagement activities and the related Tweed the Future is Ours initiative, visit yoursaytweed. com.au/ttfio.