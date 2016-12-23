How police are keeping crime down on the North Coast

ON FOOT: Effective proactive policing by Tweed/Byron officers has seen crime rates drop throughout the command.

GETTING out on the streets is paying dividends for police with significant reductions in crime across the Tweed/Byron Local Area Command.

Tweed/Byron crime manager, Brendon Cullen said the LAC has the strongest proactive policing in the Northern Region for the financial year to date.

From move on notices to searches, Detective Inspector Cullen said officers pounding the pavement is " a key driver in keeping crime rates down".

And the latest, local statistics prove it according to Det Insp Cullen, who said the command is sitting 14% below its total crime target.

This means major volume criminal activities such as fraud, steal from motor vehicle and break-ins are lower than the LAC's goal rate for those crimes.

In particular, Det Insp Cullen said robberies in Tweed/Byron are down by a massive 65% since July.