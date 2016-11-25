24°
What's the plan for the Tweed?

Aisling Brennan
| 25th Nov 2016 12:36 PM
The Richmond-Tweed region remains one of the fastest growing areas in the nation.
The Richmond-Tweed region remains one of the fastest growing areas in the nation.

TWEED Shire Council is in the final days of collecting data in a community survey about services for ratepayers.

The Tweed the Future is Ours survey asked participants to share their ideas and concerns during the planning of a 10-year community strategic plan for the shire.

Council director of corporate services Liz Collyer said the aim of the survey was to gauge the community's feelings about more than 50 services delivered by the council.

"We want to see how satisfied they are with them,” Ms Collyer said.

"It's about the future services for the Tweed Shire Council, it's about giving you awareness about what services we offer,” she said.

The council has already received more than 1000 responses but Ms Collyer said there was still time for residents to share their opinions.

"We want to get an idea instead of just assuming what's important for the community, we need the community to tell us,” she said.

"We do have a shift in population, we have a lot of newer people and younger people coming into the area with families.”

Ms Collyer said she hoped people would get involved in the survey regardless of whether they had positive or negative comments.

"We want to know the whole picture because it all comes together,” she said.

"Nothing happens in isolation.

"It's about how as a whole community we can put this plan together.”

FAST FACTS:

Tweed the Future is Ours survey closes on Monday, December 5.

For more information, or to get involved, visit:

www.yoursaytweed. com.au/ttfio

Murwillumbah Civic Centre, 10 - 14 Tumbulgum Rd, Murwillumbah

Tweed Head Administration Office, 21 Brett St, Tweed Heads

Topics:  community strategic plan tweed shire council

Help shape the future of the Tweed Shire for the next 10 years.

Post Your Ad Here!