Where is Kingscliff's clock?

Alina Rylko
| 28th Sep 2016 9:17 AM
Tweed Daily News archives show the Kingscliff clock's official unveiling in 1972.
Tweed Daily News archives show the Kingscliff clock's official unveiling in 1972.

KINGSCLIFF Ratepayers' and Progress Association is calling on the Tweed Shire Council to return the coastal town's retro clock that once stood proudly on Marine Pde in front of the amenities hall.

KRPA chairwoman Dot Holdom said the group was not sure when and how the clock, installed at the site in 1972, had disappeared.

But it's understood that sometime after the late 1970s the clock had been removed for works at the amenities hall, stored at the Murwillumbah council storage unit, and never returned.

"If it has, indeed, been lost in time, we could make a replica of it and source some grant funds to do that as an historical point of interest,” Ms Holdom said.

KRPA member and Kingscliff resident of 57 years, Dorothy Poole, said the mystery of the clock needed to be solved in context of the Kingscliff foreshore redevelopment.

"The average person does have a watch but with visitors to the area, the clock is visible from the fig tree, which is a landmark, it would make for a good inclusion,” Ms Poole said.

"If council can't locate it maybe an organisation may be able to replace it.”

The council has been contacted for comment.

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  dot holdom, kingscliff clock, kingscliff ratepayers progress association, tweed shire council

'Baby' recreates famous Nirvana cover shot 25 years later

The baby from Nevermind album has recreated the iconic cover shot.

