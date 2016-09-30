Which was the best flower at the Murwillumbah Garden Show?

WINNER: Murwillumbah and District Garden Club president Wayne Tagget with Ted Chilcott's winning entry for the general cut flower section.

IN A sea of bright blooms there could only be one champion exhibit of cut flowers at the annual Murwillumbah Flower Show.

Held on Thursday and Friday this week, the hotly contested competition showcased the region's top gardeners at Jessie McMillan Hall - which on competition day smelt more like a perfumery than a hall.

Judge Dorothy Cox awarded Len and Eva Foster's bi-colour rose for its eye-catching colour and lack of blemishes. Alina Rylko

There were only 55 category winners, including Ted Chilcott, who won a number of accolades this year. Although Steven Wedd insisted his hippeastrum spontaneously sprouted in trophy-winning form, you couldn't take the smile off his face upon receipt of his Champion Exhibit sash.

"I just wondered around my garden and though, yeah, yeh, that one looked all right,” he said.