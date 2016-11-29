25°
News

Why old Telstra customers will lose service - permanently

29th Nov 2016 9:11 AM Updated: 10:13 AM
TELSTRA will close its old 2G network on Thursday, December 1, meaning customers will need to upgrade to a more modern 3G phone.
TELSTRA will close its old 2G network on Thursday, December 1, meaning customers will need to upgrade to a more modern 3G phone. Ridofranz

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

TELSTRA will close its old 2G network on Thursday, December 1.

Company data shows plenty of us are still connected to the 2G network.

Not sure what to do? Check out the Frequently Asked Questions below

Telstra area general manager Rachel Cliffe said the company's 2G network had operated for more than 20 years.

"... Times change and 2G traffic now accounts for less than 1 per cent of our total network traffic," Ms Cliffe said.

"On December 1 we will wind down our 2G network closing a chapter in the nation's telecommunications history.

"This will allow us to focus investment in our 3G and 4G services which provide customers with much faster data speeds and coverage in many more places.

"We want to make sure the last remaining 2G customers are well prepared for the change and we're contacting customers directly to help them make the switch.

"If you're not sure if you're on the 2G network, simply look at the top of your phone screen. If you see either 2G, GPRS, E or EDGE displayed that means you are using 2G.

Telstra announced plans to close its 2G network almost two years ago.

 

WHAT DOES THIS MEAN?

  • 2G customers will no longer be able to access the mobile network from December 1.
     
  • They won't be able to make calls or send messages, including emergency calls to 000.
     
  • Some customers may still be able to make emergency calls within the network coverage area of another carrier with a 2G network.

 

WHAT IS THE 2G NETWORK?

  • Telstra launched the 2G network in April 1993.
     
  • At the time, Paul Keating was Prime Minister and Bill Clinton was the President of the United States of America. Meatloaf topped the charts for 8 weeks with 'Anything for Love', the movies Jurassic Park and Mrs Doubtfire were released and A Country Practice aired its final episode! It's also the last time that Uranus passed Neptune (it happens once every 171 years).
     
  • A simple SIM card switch for customers using a 2G SIM card in a 3G or 4G device.
     
  • If a customer is using 2G handset they will need to upgrade to a 3G or 4G capable device.
     
  • If a customer is unable to visit a store they should call Telstra on 13 22 00 or speak to their provider

 

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS - Answered by Telstra

 

#FAQWhat is the 2G network and why is it closing down?

The 2G network is Telstra's old mobile network which lets customers connect to others via SMS and calls.

Telstra's 2G mobile network has operated for more than 20 years, and technology has rapidly evolved during that time.

Devices have become smarter, and our customers are demanding ever-faster speeds.

Most customers have already opted for the better experience provided by the 3G and 4G technologies on Australia's largest and most reliable mobile network.

These significant changes in technology have contributed to our decision to discontinue the 2G mobile network.



Impact on emergency calls

Affected 2G services will be unable to make emergency calls to 000 or 112 following closure of the 2G network, unless you' are within the network coverage area of another carrier that supports 2G.

Please ensure you update your SIM, device and/or configuration settings as necessary, particularly if you have a medical condition or increased risk.

 

What are the benefits of using the 3G/4G network?

Our 3G and 4G technologies provide a better experience and operate on the Telstra Mobile Network - Australia's largest and most reliable mobile network. Find out more about the Telstra Mobile Network here.

 

What can I do if my mobile device displays "3G" but I'm experiencing call drop outs and/or poor reception?

Please visit our coverage page for more information on coverage maps and reporting a coverage problem or contact us on the below numbers.

 

Can I keep my number when upgrading my SIM or device or both?

Rest assured, once you've moved to our 3G/4G mobile service, you'll retain your existing mobile phone number - so your family and friends can easily stay in touch.

 

Is a SIM card replacement free of charge?

Getting a SIM card replacement is free, and you can organise it at your nearest Telstra store, or by calling us anytime on 13 2200. For business customers, call 13 2000 from 8am to 8pm.

 

Will I lose my contacts if I update my SIM card?

Depending on your device and configuration, your contacts may be stored on the SIM card. To ensure you don't lose any contacts we recommend visiting your nearest Telstra store.

 

How much does upgrading to the 3G/4G network cost?

It depends on what action you need to take.

 

Need More Help?

Personal customers including Pre-Paid

Visit your nearest Telstra Store

Call us on 1800 718 650 (FREE CALL) from 8am - 6pm AEST and follow the prompts

Chat with us on 24x7 Chat

Mackay Daily Mercury

Topics:  2g editors picks telstra

Kingscliff wig business heads in right direction

Kingscliff wig business heads in right direction

Wigs for Wendy offers cancer patients a chance to feel stylish.

HEATWAVE: Towns to be scorched as temps pass 40°C

SUMMER is going to arrive at full force this week,

Former league star refused bail after car chase

Anthony Watts has been refused bail after appearing in Tweed Heads Local Court via video link.

Former NRL player refused bail after Murwillumbah arrest

Guardians weed out problems in fight for Fingal

GUARDIANS OF NATURE: Fingal Head Coastcare workers Bunny Rabbitts, Kay Bolton, Kate McKenzie and Isla Piper continue to care for the area.

Fingal Head Coastcare celebrates 30 years.

Local Partners

Kingscliff wig business heads in right direction

Wigs for Wendy offers cancer patients a chance to feel stylish.

Tweed triumphs with steady growth in tourism

Visitors to the Tweed enjoy experiencing the surrounding environment as part of their holiday.

Tweed sees 13% growth in tourism.

Man builds playground entirely out of packing tape

Artist Eric Lennartson is in the process of completing his huge tape sculpture at the Ipswich Art Gallery.

VIDEO:And here's where you can play on it.

Cooly sings out for carols

Santa gets ready to skydive into the Coolangatta Christmas Carols on Sunday, December 13. Photo: Scott Powick Daily News

Santa dropping in for Christmas Carols at Coolangatta

Countdown to Woodford Folk Festival begins

ECONOMIC BOON: Woodford Folk Festival is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Photo Contributed

The first larger-than-life inhabitants have stepped into Woodfordia

John Travolta advised by Tom Hanks to accept role

John Travolta advised by Tom Hanks to accept role

John Travolta was told to accept the role in 'American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson' by Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks.

Michael Fassbender makes bedroom noises while working out

Michael Fassbender is "very vocal" when he works out

Iggy Azalea slammed by Guy Sebastian

GUY Sebastian has branded Iggy Azalea "a weirdo"

Drake a no-show for $330k show in Abu Dhabi

Drake did not perform at a gig he was paid $335,000 for

Iggy sends birthday props to her plastic surgeon

Iggy Azalea paid tribute to her plastic surgeon on his birthday

Rocco Ritchie: I'm so glad I don't live with Madonna

Rocco Ritchie has said he is so glad he no longer lives with Madonna

Not just jocks: Aussie hero to become Captain Underpants?

Hendra's viral video star Daniel McConnell.

VIRAL video star Daniel McConnell in talks to star in his own movie.

The Essence of Luxury and Style with Ocean Views

22 Parkes Lane, Terranora 2486

House 3 3 2 $759,000

This exceptionally designed floor plan reveals warm timber flooring and high ceilings which creates a striking architectural impression. With its welcoming...

Nestled away on an elevated block amongst luscious greenery with ocean views throughout, this stunning family home is a must see

10 Cocararra Court, Tugun 4224

House 4 2 3 Price Guide ...

With large wooden double doors opening into the foyer downstairs, revealing warm bamboo timber flooring, the home radiates style. Equipped with a study and a large...

Bush to Beach in Minutes!

112 Valley Drive, Tallebudgera 4228

House 4 2 4 Above $779,000

After living for 14 years in this lovely acreage home the owners are now moving on, creating a unique window of opportunity for one very fortunate family. Valley...

A Peaceful Paradise!

110 Tierney Drive, Currumbin Waters 4223

House 5 3 2 Interest above...

Located in the prized PBC catchment, only very rarely do homes on these large ocean access blocks come up for sale. At 1467m2, this parcel of prime creek front...

You will feel peacefully at home in this charming three level Queenslander, set amongst the trees on Tugun Hill

22 Illawarra Court, Tugun 4224

House 4 2 2 AUCTION

The first level showcases high ceilings and warm timber flooring, offering a large open plan living and dining area. You will find a lovely bay window seat where...

Immaculate Unit in an Ultra Convenient Location

3/25 Lloyd Street, Tweed Heads South 2486

Unit 2 1 1 $299,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION SATURDAY 3 DECEMBER AT 1:00 - 1:30PM NSW DST Enjoying a great position within walking distance of the Tweed River, shops, parks, Schools and...

Value Packed Coolangatta Living!!

3 Kent Street, Coolangatta 4225

House 3 1 2 $689,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION SATURDAY 3 DECEMBER AT 11:00 - 11:30AM QLD TIME This is an opportunity to own a piece of Coolangatta where houses are a rare commodity. ...

Brand New Master Built Home in an Elevated Position with Views

31 Snowgum Drive, Bilambil Heights 2486

House 4 2 2 $589,000

OPEN FOR INSPECTION SATURDAY 3 DECEMBER AT 10:00 - 10:30AM NSW DST Elevated to capture the breezes and designed to enjoy the wide-ranging Ocean, Valley and...

Charming Family Entertainer

1 Boorala Court, Tugun 4224

House 4 2 3 Price Guide...

Situated in a quiet street in the heart of Tugun this solid two storey four bedroom home offers a large open plan living and dining area with pine timber flooring...

Well-presented Duplex in a Superb Location

2/1 Malparara Street, Tugun 4224

Duplex 2 1 1 Auction

Situated in a sought-after location within a short stroll to Tugun Beach, public transport and the local shopping precinct, this well-presented duplex is sure to...

Retreat along the Rous River

701 Dulguigan Road, North Tumbulgum

Check out this week's feature property.

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

This luxury Twin Waters home rents out over Christmas for more than $6000 a week.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

WATCH: $63m retirement village rises up on Sunshine Coast

VISION: The new vertical retirement village at Oceanside.

Construction begins on vertical retirement village

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!