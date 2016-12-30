27°
WIN A CAMERA: Crystal clear creeks, lightning strikes

30th Dec 2016 4:04 PM
Rachael Elliott's I Am Summer entry of her son Remy with his Poppy in the crystal clear waters of Cudgen Creek.
Rachael Elliott

UPDATED: Friday, December 30

IT'S summer, so let's celebrate!

We have received some more cracking entries to our I Am Summer photo competition.

There's a great prize up for grabs to readers who submit their favourite photos of the summer.

Simply take a photograph - or several - that best express what summer means to you, send them to us and you're in with a chance to win a feature-packed Nikon Key Mission 170 camera, worth $579.

Could it be any easier?

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

 

Get your camera, or your phone, out and get snapping. Entries close January 15.

Simply enter online at tweeddailynews.com.au/iamsummer and complete the form, or email a high resolution jpeg format photo to us at editorial@tweeddailynews.com.au and include your name, contact details and a caption for the photo.

Happy holidays!

Tweed Daily News

Topics:  holiday snaps i am summer nikon camera tweed photographs

