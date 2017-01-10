WIN A CAMERA: Summer memories can make you a winner

Rachael Elliott's I Am Summer entry of her son Remy with his Poppy in the crystal clear waters of Cudgen Creek.

TIME is running out for you to enter the I Am Summer photographic competition for a chance to win a camera.

We have received some more cracking entries to the competition that offers a great prize for readers who submit their favourite photos of the summer.

Simply take a photograph - or several - that best express what summer means to you, send them to us and you're in with a chance to win a feature-packed Nikon Key Mission 170 camera, worth $579.

Could it be any easier?

Get your camera, or your phone, out and get snapping. Entries close January 15.

Simply enter online at tweeddailynews.com.au/iamsummer and complete the form, or email a high resolution jpeg format photo to us at editorial@tweeddailynews.com.au and include your name, contact details and a caption for the photo.

Happy holidays!