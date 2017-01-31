Winning is best medicine for Kingscliff

KINGSCLIFF'S 7-Day Chempro Chemist staff member Tahlia Mclean knew she was in the running for pharmacy assistant of the year but never did she think she would take out the top spot.

At her annual Christmas party, it was announced that among the 70 Chempro stores across Brisbane, Gold Coast and Northern New South Wales, Ms Mclean had been named the Pharmacy person of the year for 2016.

A favourite among customers, Ms Mclean was nominated by her employers for her hard work ethic.

Having worked at the Kingscliff store since 2010, Ms Mclean has become a vital asset to the company having studied community pharmacy and make-up.

We spoke to Ms Mclean about her job at Kingscliff 7-Day Chempro Chemist:

What do you most enjoy about working in Kingscliff?

Everyone's really friendly and it's a tight community. We're really close with our customers and our work place is like a little family.

Are there any challenges?

It doesn't get boring, it's always changing and there's interesting customers. There's all different walks of life, ages and socio-economic status. It's not just one type of customer.

What are your plans for the future?

I'm just seeing what happens. I'm doing TAFE at the moment at Kingscliff. I do a bit of the pharmacy side and a bit of the make-up, so I'll just see what happens.

Kingscliff 7-Day Chempro Chemist is located at 84 Marine Parade, Kingscliff.