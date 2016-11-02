Wishing on a star at Fingal lighthouse

WATCHING the Milky Way in the night sky is something everybody needs to experience at least once. We're very lucky to live in an area where it's very visible on clear nights, which gives so many great opportunities to capture it.

In Australia's winter, there are many nights with clear skies and although it may get cool, making the effort to rug up and go out is so worthwhile, especially when you go out shooting with other people.

My first attempt at astro photography was at the Fingal Head Lighthouse a year before taking this shot. Let's just say the results were nothing like this one. It's amazing how much practice and learning can play in fast-tracking the development of your skills. To get the composition of this shot right, the red light reflecting on the tree in front of the lighthouse had to be shown as it represents the warning to sailors and is a major part of why the lighthouse is there. The settings for this photo were f/2,8, 25seconds shutter speed and ISO2500.