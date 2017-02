A WITNESS said it was like "an April fool's joke in February” after seeing a yacht stuck on a sandbank in Cudgen Creek.

Tweed police had no report of the incident on Monday but sources on the ground said the scene was attracting plenty of local onlookers.

Vital dredging at the entrance channel of Cudgen Creek at Kingscliff was completed in December costing the NSW Government $345,000.

This included the entrance to the creek where the yacht was grounded.