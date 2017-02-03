Woman accused of murder sent to mental health jail unit

THE scene of a fatal crash involving a motorcycle on the Pacific Highway at Cudgera Creek.

A LISMORE woman charged with the murder of a motorcyclist while driving on the Pacific Highway last month has been transferred to the mental health unit of a Sydney jail.

Magistrate David Heilpern told the Lismore Local Court there were "good grounds" for 47-year-old Vanessa Fraser's transfer from Grafton jail to the Silverwater mental health unit in Sydney.

Ms Fraser and did not appear via video link when her matter was mentioned in court this morning as she was en route to the facility.

The Girards Hill resident had made no application for bail via her legal aid solicitors.

Police allege that on the morning of January 6, Ms Fraser killed Tweed Heads man Trevor Moran in a road crash at Cudgera Creek, when her white Ford Falcon station wagon collided with his motorcycle.

The 61-year-old father of three died at the scene.

Ms Fraser was uninjured.

She was arrested and charged with murder on January 27 following a police investigation into the crash.

This morning the prosecution was granted six weeks to serve a brief of evidence and the matter will reappear before Lismore Local Court on April 4.

The defendant is expected to appear via video link.